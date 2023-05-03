All Sections
Sam Allardyce: The new Leeds United boss statistic that may worry fans ahead of Manchester City clash

Leeds United’s new head coach Sam Allardyce will be thrown in at the deep end this weekend when the Whites visit league leaders Manchester City.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:58 BST

Facing Pep Guardiola’s men is rarely not a daunting prospect, but the pressure is exacerbated in the midst of a battle for Premier League survival. Allardyce has been tasked with keeping the Whites afloat in the top flight and arrives with a CV boasting more than one escape from danger.

However, Manchester City have proved to be a thorn in the veteran’s side on numerous occasions. In fact, according to Transfermarkt, Manchester City have defeated Allardyce on more occasions than any other club in his entire managerial career.

‘Big Sam’ has done battle with the blue side of Manchester on 34 occasions but has only emerged victorious six times. He has tasted defeat on 23 occasions and picked up five draws.

Allardyce has been tasked with keeping the Whites afloat in the top flight. Image: Mark Robinson/Getty ImagesAllardyce has been tasked with keeping the Whites afloat in the top flight. Image: Mark Robinson/Getty Images
In Allardyce’s defence, they are one of the sides he has locked horns with the most. The league leaders are second only to Arsenal in the ranking of matches played against an Allardyce-led side.

However, with the pressure firmly on Leeds in their attempt to stave off relegation, Allardyce will be hoping history does not repeat itself when he takes charge of his new club for the first time.

The fixture will take place on Saturday (May 6) at 3pm. Tomorrow (April 4) will mark a month since Leeds last picked up three points in the Premier League, having lost four of their last five games.

