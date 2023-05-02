It has been almost a month since the Whites last tasted victory and the drastic dip in form has left many doubting how safe Javi Gracia’s job as head coach is. Allardyce has previously been drafted in as a firefighter to help stabilise clubs and his last managerial task was to rescue West Bromwich Albion from the jaws of the Championship.

However, a glance back at how Allardyce usually fares in his first four games at a new club suggests he many not be the saviour the club so desperately need. With just four games of Leeds’ Premier League campaign remaining, there is no time for a period of transition – Leeds needs points on the board straight away. Research conducted by Sporting Post shows that Allardyce, on average, has accumulated five points from his first four games in charge of a new club. If Allardyce was to take the reins and guide Leeds to a five-point haul, the Whites would finish on 35 points.

Sporting Post’s research shows that clubs with 35 points, on average, finish 18th. Since the 2012/13 season, 35 points has only been enough for safety on on one occasion. On seven occasions, it has been enough for 18th, and there have been two 19th-placed finishes for clubs with that tally.

Reports are suggesting Leeds United could turn to former England boss Sam Allardyce in their quest to avoid relegation. Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images