Karl Darlow 'in rhythm' as he is set to face battle to be Leeds United's No 1

Karl Darlow says he has been able to get into "rhythm" ahead of his long-awaited Wembley debut, then a fight for his Leeds United place when he returns.

The Whites paid Lyon around £15.5m for Lucas Perri this summer to make the Brazilian their first-choice goalkeeper. Perri started this season’s first three Premier League matches only to pick up a quad problem which has kept him out of the last four.

Darlow, who was at fault for Sheffield Wednesday's goal as Leeds were knocked out of the League Cup in his first appearance of 2025-26, has pulled off some important saves during his four-game run in the side.

With Perri expected to be fit for the trip to Burnley a week on Saturday, manager Daniel Farke will have to choose between them.

Darlow is set to start for Wales in Thursday's friendly against England and Monday's World Cup qualifier at home to Belgium.

"Every player wants to be playing week in and week out and I'm no different," he told the BBC.

"I'm really pleased to be in a bit of rhythm again.

"I played at the back end of last season in the Championship and felt I had a run of games where I'd done well.

"I'm old enough now to know how careers go and I make sure I'm consistent in my habits, available for every matchday I can be and in the best possible shape."

Darlow has eight caps after opting to represent Wales like his grandfather Ken Leek did, rather than England, where he was born.

"My kids are going to look back and say, 'My dad played for Wales,' and that's a proud moment,” he said.