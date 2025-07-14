Key Leeds United winger signs new long-term deal to boost Premier League outfit
The 27-year-old, who enjoyed an outstanding 2024-25 campaign which saw him play an important part in the club's return to the big time, will remain at Elland Road for another four years.
The Wales international was voted by supporters as the club’s player of the season last term following a campaign which saw him contribute 12 goals and register nine assists across 36 games.
James, who joined the club from arch-rivals Manchester United in August 2021, has made 123 appearances for Leeds and recorded 51 direct goal involvements.
Capped 57 times by Wales, East Yorkshire-born James has scored eight times on the international stage.
The news represents a boost to Leeds, who have brought in four signings so far in the close season in the shape of Jaka Bijol, Lukas Nmecha, Sebastiaan Bournow and Gabriel Gudmundsson.
Leeds take the field in Stockholm on Saturday for their opening ‘friendly’ of the close season, an appointment with Roses' foes Manchester United.
