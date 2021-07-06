Laurens De Bock's Leeds United career now looks to be finally over

Laurens De Bock. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The 28-year-old Belgian left-back - out of contract next summer - played 32 appearances in all competitions for Waregem last term and heads out of Yorkshire for a fourth spell on loan since joining from Club Brugge in January, 2018, signing a four-and-a-half year deal.

De Bock has never featured under head coach Marcelo Bielsa and moved out to Ostende for a first season long loan spell in 2018-19 before heading out to Sunderland in an identical arrangement in 2019-20.

The full-back subsequently linked up with Dutch side ADO Den Haag, then managed by Alan Pardew, on loan for the second half of the season after seeing his opportunities restricted on Wearside.