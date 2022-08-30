Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How times have changed since. Two of the most recognisable dug-out names in world football are viewing football matches from their respective living rooms these days as Jesse Marsch and Frank Lampard strive to bring in a new order at the passion plays that are Leeds United and Everton.

Lampard, hardly beloved in these parts, has not had too much to go his way since heading to Merseyside.

In the first half here, plenty did – as he paced up and down his technical area and was never far away from the side of fourth official Andre Marriner as he tried to manage the game from the touchline and succeeded in the main. For Leeds and Marsch, there was undeniable angst. The interval was well-timed after an annoying first 45 minutes not without adversity when Rodrigo left the field wincing in clear pain with a shoulder injury when he collided with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Luis Sinisterra celebrates his equaliser against Everton at Elland Road on Tuesday night. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Leeds were their old selves on the resumption. They got even as opposed to mad and upped the heat in front of the Gelderd End and it turned into the type of occasion that fans of Everton – and maybe Lampard – inwardly expected.

Following Saturday’s defeat at Brighton which was more comprehensive than the scoreline suggested, Marsch faced his biggest selection poser of the season thus far. His one change yielded fruit.

The change that many supporters would not have particularly disagreed with saw Luis Sinisterra – who excelled on his full debut in the cup against Barnsley last Wednesday – come in for the benched Dan James.

His second goal inside a week to cancel out Anthony Gordon’s 17th-minute opener fully justified his inclusion.

Leeds United's striker Rodrigo pulls up following challenge on Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at Elland Road Picture Bruce Rollinson

This was niggly and spicy with six yellow cards, but still an engrossing watch, particularly in a breathless second half. Leeds powered forward on the restart and Everton looked susceptible.

They held out – a close VAR call when Demarai Gray netted when he looked level with Robin Koch might have yielded a victory – while a key block from Rasmus Kristensen to get in the way of Amadou Onana’s goalbound effort and a big late save from Ilian Meslier to beat away Nathan Patterson’s drive were important.

But it was Leeds’s half, although Rodrigo’s injury will put the chatter to bring in a new striker under further scrutiny ahead of the closure of the summer window.

In the first half, it was hard going. Everton’s away-day tactics in making the action stop-start, with Jordan Pickford taking his time over restarts in particular – which prompted Marsch to ostentatiously point to his watch at one point – suited a side in 18th place before kick-off.

Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra and Everton's Nathan Patterson challenge for a corner at Elland Road Picture Bruce Rollinson

It had an air of inevitability and worked with Gordon’s goal – from the Blues’ first attack – being the cherry on the cake.

It arrived when Alex Iwobi’s pass opened up Leeds when Diego Llorente could not cope with it.

Gordon was untracked on a night when he showed the impish skills and craft that showcased why he is so highly prized by Everton – and why Chelsea are so keen to land him. He drilled the ball underneath Meslier.

Like Leeds, Everton made just the one change themselves, but their switch of formation was rather more striking,

They opted for a back four for the first time since being trounced 4-0 by Minnesota United, but there was no place for Neal Maupay. A scourge of Leeds in his time at Brighton, the Frenchman, despite being registered on Friday afternoon, was ineligible.

Premier League rules dictate a new signing must be registered by noon of the last working day before a fixture, with Monday being a bank holiday.

Everton and Lampard were left to rue that particular development. Once the action got under way, safe for an opening spell where Leeds’s tempo and passing was crisp and the omens didn’t look particularly good, it was more to his satisfaction.

Leeds did not feel sorry for themselves and it was much better on the restart, with Aaronson setting the tone and revving up the crowd when he forced Pickford into serious work early on.

Harrison went close before Sinisterra netted with a clinical low drive from Aaronson’s assist.

A game of shove between Kristensen set pulses racing, while Liverpool-born Joe Gelhardt went close twice. So did Everton before time was called.

Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen, Llorente, Koch, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Sinisterra (Klich 64), Aaronson (James 76), Harrison; Rodrigo (Gelhardt 32 (Bamford 76). Unused substitutes: Klaesson, Forshaw, Summerville, Drameh, Greenwood.

Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Onana, Iwobi, Davies; Gordon, McNeil, Gray. Unused substitutes: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Gomes, Coleman, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills, Welch.