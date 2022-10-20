Leeds are united insists Jesse Marsch but Whites are making life more difficult for themselves

But after a night when their travelling supporters vented their frustration at a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City, the American insisted Leeds were united behind him.

As the game went on, the away fans got angrier with the performance, questioning the substitution of Luis Sinisterra, singing Marcelo Bielsa's game, sarcastically celebrating Matesuz Klich's shot on target – only Leeds' second of the night - and demanding to know why he did not go over to applaud them as the players did at full-time.

But Marsch has always said he feels better supported at Elland Road than any club he has previously managed.

CHANCES: Luis Sinisterra hit the crossbar in one of the chance Leeds United created

"I know I'm supported by the club," said the American. "Right now I'm just trying to figure out how to help our team win matches.

"There's frustration and disappointment and we make life difficult for ourselves, more difficult than we need to.

"The focus is on stopping the bleeding on Sunday (when Leeds host Fulham).

"The board is totally unified, that's not an issue.

"Everybody's pissed off. We're all feeling like we're letting ourselves down in little ways and we've got to find a way to stick together and be ready to fight for each other on Sunday.

"When you look at a season sometimes there's pivotal moments and we're in one right now."

Marsch, who apologised to the fans for not acknowledging them at full-time but claimed the only negative comments he heard were the pointed cheers for his predecessor Bielsa pointed to the Argentinian's tenure to explain why he is confident in his job security.

"One of the things I saw even before I came was the way the board supported Marcelo all the way for many years and I can only say I felt that same support from everyone," he argued.

"When a team goes through a bad stretch of course the coach is the first one questioned. It's a question of is he doing the right things, is he making the right decisions.

"We are together. We are unified from the board perspective, from the player perspective we are doing everything we can.

"The league is tough, we're not getting enough out of it right now and we've got to figure out the right solutions."

Leeds created comfortably more chances than Leicester and had two shots on targets to the Foxes' one but they lacked confidence at both ends of the field. Luis Sinisterra hit the crossbar in the first half

A Robin Koch own goal put the hosts ahead and Harvey Barnes doubled the lead after he scored for the sixth game running against the Whites.

"The performance isn't terrible, they (Leicester) had five shots," argued Marsch. "We limited them in a lot of ways, we just go behind on their first chance down the pitch.

"We're even pushing hard at 1-0 and if it gets to 1-1 it could be very different but we're not able to convert. We've got to figure that out.

"(In the) second half I thought the guys pushed hard.

