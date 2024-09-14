Leeds United 0 Burnley 1: Non-vintage Leeds fail to make grade in tepid Roses loss to Clarets

IN GRADING Leeds United’s transfer window, managing director Angus Kinnear recently awarded a grade of B+.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regarding Leeds’ first performance on their resumption following international business, the mark was a middling to poor C-.

Burnley did not have to produce an A-star display, but it was enough on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds had a few select moments, especially in the first half, but aside from a couple of occasions, there was an alarming drop-off in the second period.

Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson in action in the Championship loss to Burnley. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Instead of knocking on the door, Leeds tapped at it tentatively, despite a surfeit of possession. Back in numbers and organised, Burnley were happy enough.

There was a lack of urgency and wit from Leeds, it was all too methodical.

Burnley weren’t great, but didn’t have to be, more importantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It made for a frustrating spectacle, much like United’s previous Saturday lunch-time match at West Brom last month, albeit for different reasons.

The game-breaking episode came on 18 minutes and it was a Burnley moment, courtesy of Luca Koleosho’s very good finish.

From Leeds’ perspective, it was a very poor concession in a game which looked close to call beforehand and one where the first goal had the makings of being particularly important. And so it proved.

With Leeds caught with their pants down in transition following Manor Solomon’s unfortunate slip on 18 minutes, the winger feasted on acres of space to run into down the right, with Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon stranded upfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last man Jayden Bogle attempted to cover, but was aware of the presence of ex-United loanee Jaidon Anthony to his right and tried to undertake a half-and-half ‘botch job’.

It enabled Kolescho to power into the danger zone and convert with a deadly low drive following his 70-run run with Leeds’ central defenders nowhere to be seen, let alone left-back Junior Firpo.

The first half was one in which Leeds - unchanged from their previous game - see plenty of the ball in the final third, with Brenden Aaronson producing some clever moments from the number ten role and offering vestiges of threat.

Being critical, they were overly intricate at times.

Burnley, on the counter especially, had a touch more conviction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That said, Leeds were unlucky when a penalty shout fell on deaf ears when Solomon tumbled following a last-ditch challenge from behind by Joe Worrall.

The Clarets defender got some of the ball, but also made contact with the Leeds loanee. Referee James Bell was unmoved.

Regardless of that particular controversy, United had only themselves to blame after spurning a couple of huge chances to find the net.

The first came inside the first minute when Mateo Joseph surged clear after Maxime Esteve’s error.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh from his goal against Hull in front of the Gelderd End, you fancied him, but he fired wastefully wide and his angst was there to see.

Burnley posted their first salvo when debutant Zian Flemming cashed in on sloppy play from Rodon, with his cross headed wide by Hannibal.

Meslier then denied Fleming from Josh Laurent’s pass before the Clarets forged the all-important breakthrough.

Leeds should have levelled when Wilfried Gnonto was played in by a beautiful reverse pass from Aaronson, but James Trafford showed his prowess by making a key block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, a tidy three-man move at close quarters from Burnley presented a chance for Anthony in front of goal, but Rodon made a timely block.

Bell’s rejection of Leeds’ penalty appeals then raised the heat, while Hannibal soon got booked after confronting Solomon.

Straightaway after play resumed, Ampadu received a fair bit of treatment after his sliding touchline challenge on the cautioned Clarets player. Thankfully, the Leeds captain was okay to continue.

The opening to the second period was rather more sedate than the first, which suited Burnley more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attacking the South Stand, Leeds would eventually give Burnley something to think about with Trafford earning his keep when flying to his left to keep out Joseph’s pinpoint curler at full-stretch with a textbook one-handed save at the far post.

The Burnley custodian then showed his quality to get a finger-tip to Ampadu's rising strike, as Leeds - playing reasonably well and asking more questions than Burnley in fairness - pressed for a leveller.

At the other end, Burnley did not offer too much threat, in truth. They were entitled to be consoled by their lead at a ground which has not been particularly benevolent in recent times.

Changes were made, but it didn’t pep up Leeds, to be honest. Work to do is the phrase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley were reduced to ten men in eight minutes of stoppage time when Bashir Humphreys picked up his second yellow for a foul on Gnonto.

Leeds United: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon (Tanaka 86), Struijk, Firpo (Byram 78); Gruev, Ampadu (Rothwell 68); Solomon (Ramazani 78), Aaronson (Piroe 68), Gnonto; Joseph. Substitutes unused: Darlow, Gelhardt, Schmidt, Debayo.

Burnley: Trafford; Humphreys, Worrall, Esteve, Pires; Laurent, Brownhill (Massengo 92); Koleosho (Sarmiento 64), Hannibal (Cullen 73), Anthony; Flemming (Hountondji 92). Substitutes unused: Hladky, Egan-Riley, Rodriguez, Egan, Agyei.

Referee: J Bell (Sheffield).