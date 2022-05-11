Leeds United 0 Chelsea 3 - player ratings

The Whites were already 1-0 down when Dan James was sent off for a terrible tackle on Mateo Kovacic and from there, defeat was inevitable.
Illan Meslier – the finger of blame was pointed elsewhere 6
Robin Koch – had a header off target when he switched to wing-back from the back three 5
Diego Llorente – unable to show the defiance of Sunday again 5
Liam Cooper – worked hard and shed blood for the cause but there was not much he could do 6
Raphinha – right wing-back looked a terrible fit for him but he had no more impact as a centre-forward later in the game before going off injured 4
Lewis Bate – a tough full Premier League debut for the youngster 5
Kalvin Phillips – booked for a bad tackle 4
Pascal Struijk – started at wing-back, moved into the centre after the red card 5
Dan James – the latest senior Leeds player guilty of a dereliction of duty for a brainless red card 3
Rodrigo – came deep at times but it often only made things worse 4
Jack Harrison – unable to have much impact before injury intervened 5
Substitutes:
Junior Firpo (for Harrison, 37) – looked to be struggling with injury towards the end 5
Mateusz Klich (for Bate, 59) – a tough ask coming on 5
Joe Gelhardt (for Raphinha, 79) – what could really be expected of him? 5
Not used: Klaesson, Hjelde, Cresswell, Greenwood, Shackleton, Gray.