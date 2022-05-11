Leeds United 0 Chelsea 3 - player ratings

The Whites were already 1-0 down when Dan James was sent off for a terrible tackle on Mateo Kovacic and from there, defeat was inevitable.

Illan Meslier – the finger of blame was pointed elsewhere 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RED CARD: Dan James was sent off for this first-half tackle

Robin Koch – had a header off target when he switched to wing-back from the back three 5

Diego Llorente – unable to show the defiance of Sunday again 5

Liam Cooper – worked hard and shed blood for the cause but there was not much he could do 6

Raphinha – right wing-back looked a terrible fit for him but he had no more impact as a centre-forward later in the game before going off injured 4

Lewis Bate – a tough full Premier League debut for the youngster 5

Kalvin Phillips – booked for a bad tackle 4

Pascal Struijk – started at wing-back, moved into the centre after the red card 5

Dan James – the latest senior Leeds player guilty of a dereliction of duty for a brainless red card 3

Rodrigo – came deep at times but it often only made things worse 4

Jack Harrison – unable to have much impact before injury intervened 5

Substitutes:

Junior Firpo (for Harrison, 37) – looked to be struggling with injury towards the end 5

Mateusz Klich (for Bate, 59) – a tough ask coming on 5

Joe Gelhardt (for Raphinha, 79) – what could really be expected of him? 5