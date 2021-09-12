Leeds United 0 Liverpool 3 - player ratings

COMMITMENT: Kalvin Phillips competes with Thiago

The Reds were worthy 3-0 winners in a game which saw Pascal Struijk sent off for the hosts. Here we rate the Whites players man for man.

Illan Meslier – made some good saves to keep it to three 7

Luke Ayling – sloppy at times when Leeds were but stuck at it and finished the game as an emergency centre-back, where he might be needed on Friday 6

Diego Llorente – booked shortly before succumbing to another muscle injury, he found it hard against Liverpool's fast and fluid forwards 5

Liam Cooper – booked early on, he too struggled to contain the Reds 5

Junior Firpo – with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold down his side, it was always going to be his hardest Premier League game 5

Kalvin Phillips – ran hard throughout and did his best to stem the tide 7

Raphinha – with his team under the cosh he was unable to have much impact 6

Stuart Dallas – blameless in the defeat 6

Rodrigo – an early miss and he let Joel Matip go to create the opening goal 5

Jack Harrison – threatened at the odd incision but made way for Dan James 6

Patrick Bamford – his long-range effort when he was basically playing as a midfielder showed Leeds's spirit 6.

Substitutes:

Pascal Struijk (for Llorente, 33) – sent off but it looked a harsh decision 6

Tyler Roberts (for Rodrigo, 46) – steered a second-half shot wide but he came into a very tough situation 5

Dan James (for Harrison, 68) – showed real willingness but the game had gone when he was introduced for his debut 6