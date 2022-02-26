Leeds United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4 - player ratings

The Whites actually hit the woodwork twice in the 4-0 defeat but there was no disguising how limp and lacklustre they were.
Illan Meslier – did his best to keep the score down, including a good low save from Dejan Kulusevski 6
Luke Ayling – one of those caused problems by the positioning of Son Heung-Min and Kulusevski 6
Diego Llorente – poor for the third goal, he is good on the ball but this game showcased his erratic defending much more 5
Pascal Struijk – so good earlier in the season, he is struggling as his team does at the moment 5
Junior Firpo – picked up a daft booking then was substituted 5
Raphinha – hit the bar from a stoppage-time free-kick 6
Robin Koch – hit the post in the first half but too weak when he moved to centre-back in the second period 5
Stuart Dallas – wasted a good chance after taking the ball around Hugo Lloris, albeit a goal would have been academic 6
Adam Forshaw – showed passion 6
Jack Harrison – let Matt Docherty get in front of him for the first goal, a cleared shot was his only real contribution at the other end 5
Dan James – unable to help Firpo with Matt Docherty, he also missed a good second-half opportunity 5
Substitutes:
Rodrigo (for Harrison, 46) – his aggression was too often misdirected 5
Mateusz Klich (for Struijk, 46) – might have had a penalty but picked up a booking 6
Jamie Shackleton (for Firpo, 78) – N/A.
Not used: Roberts, Klaesson, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Kenneh.