Leeds United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4 - player ratings

MISSED CHANCE: Stuart Dallas had a glorious - if academic - chance to score for Leeds United

The Whites actually hit the woodwork twice in the 4-0 defeat but there was no disguising how limp and lacklustre they were.

Illan Meslier – did his best to keep the score down, including a good low save from Dejan Kulusevski 6

Luke Ayling – one of those caused problems by the positioning of Son Heung-Min and Kulusevski 6

Diego Llorente – poor for the third goal, he is good on the ball but this game showcased his erratic defending much more 5

Pascal Struijk – so good earlier in the season, he is struggling as his team does at the moment 5

Junior Firpo – picked up a daft booking then was substituted 5

Raphinha – hit the bar from a stoppage-time free-kick 6

Robin Koch – hit the post in the first half but too weak when he moved to centre-back in the second period 5

Stuart Dallas – wasted a good chance after taking the ball around Hugo Lloris, albeit a goal would have been academic 6

Adam Forshaw – showed passion 6

Jack Harrison – let Matt Docherty get in front of him for the first goal, a cleared shot was his only real contribution at the other end 5

Dan James – unable to help Firpo with Matt Docherty, he also missed a good second-half opportunity 5

Substitutes:

Rodrigo (for Harrison, 46) – his aggression was too often misdirected 5

Mateusz Klich (for Struijk, 46) – might have had a penalty but picked up a booking 6

Jamie Shackleton (for Firpo, 78) – N/A.