Leeds United 1 Arsenal 4 - player ratings

And although they were slightly better as the Gunners eased up with the game won, the same failings were painfully evident as Emile Smith Rowe completed the 4-1 scoreline on a night when few home players earned much credit.
Illan Meslier – made a string of saves to avoid another Eastlands 7
Cody Drameh – first Premier League start but his man Gabriel Martinelli scored the first two 4
Robin Koch – it was a relief he battled through the 90 minutes having not played since the opening day but he picked up a sloppy booking and was as guilty as the rest of his defenders of not closing their men down well enough 5
Luke Ayling – like Koch, he was unable to contain the Arsenal forwards, although the lack of pressure on the ball in front of him made his job harder 5
Stuart Dallas – deserves credit for battling on after taking a number of knocks even if, like Koch, he got a daft booking 6
Mateusz Klich – part of a midfield which did not seem to be there for long periods of the first half in particular 4
Adam Forshaw – weak for the opening goal and generally Arsenal played through his part of the pitch too easily 4
Raphinha – carried a threat when Leeds counter-attacked in the early stages and emphatically scored the second-half penalty 6
Tyler Roberts – gave the ball away badly for the fourth goal and ineffective throughout 4
Jack Harrison – took a knock in the first 10 minutes and was unable to recover 5
Joe Gelhardt – did his best to hold the ball up and won Leeds's penalty 6
Substitutes:
Crysencio Summerville (for Harrison, 31) – unable to make much impact before himself coming off 5
Sam Greenwood (for Klich, 78) – you felt for the Premier League debutant 5
Liam McCarron (for Summerville, 82) – another appearing in the top flight for the first time 5
Not used: Klaesson, Bate, Jenkins, Moore, Kenneh, Gray.