Leeds United 1 Arsenal 4 - player ratings

FUTILE RESISTANCE: Illan Meslier did his best to keep Arsenal at bay

And although they were slightly better as the Gunners eased up with the game won, the same failings were painfully evident as Emile Smith Rowe completed the 4-1 scoreline on a night when few home players earned much credit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Illan Meslier – made a string of saves to avoid another Eastlands 7

Cody Drameh – first Premier League start but his man Gabriel Martinelli scored the first two 4

Robin Koch – it was a relief he battled through the 90 minutes having not played since the opening day but he picked up a sloppy booking and was as guilty as the rest of his defenders of not closing their men down well enough 5

Luke Ayling – like Koch, he was unable to contain the Arsenal forwards, although the lack of pressure on the ball in front of him made his job harder 5

Stuart Dallas – deserves credit for battling on after taking a number of knocks even if, like Koch, he got a daft booking 6

Mateusz Klich – part of a midfield which did not seem to be there for long periods of the first half in particular 4

Adam Forshaw – weak for the opening goal and generally Arsenal played through his part of the pitch too easily 4

Raphinha – carried a threat when Leeds counter-attacked in the early stages and emphatically scored the second-half penalty 6

Tyler Roberts – gave the ball away badly for the fourth goal and ineffective throughout 4

Jack Harrison – took a knock in the first 10 minutes and was unable to recover 5

Joe Gelhardt – did his best to hold the ball up and won Leeds's penalty 6

Substitutes:

Crysencio Summerville (for Harrison, 31) – unable to make much impact before himself coming off 5

Sam Greenwood (for Klich, 78) – you felt for the Premier League debutant 5

Liam McCarron (for Summerville, 82) – another appearing in the top flight for the first time 5