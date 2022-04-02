Leeds United 1 Southampton 1 - player ratings

Leeds posed plenty of attacking threat but so did the Saints in a lively match, albeit one the purists should have stayed well away from.
Illan Meslier – possibly should have done better with James Ward-Prowse's goal but also pulled off an excellent first-half save 6
Read More
Luke Ayling – the nature of the game dragged him into headless chicken football at times and he fouled Kyle Walker-Peters in the worst possible place 5
Diego Llorente – another who can get carried away when the games are frantic, as they usually are under this team 6
Liam Cooper – he enjoyed the combative nature of the afternoon and even played a part in the goal 7
Stuart Dallas – one second half free-kick caused Fraser Forster problems 6
Mateusz Klich – a lovely outside-of-the-boot pass when falling over was the highlight of an energetic performance which saw him get forward a few times without being able to make it count 7
Adam Forshaw – battled away well in midfield and like Klich, did not limit himself to defensive work 6
Raphinha – looked much more like his old self after some poor games before the international break 8
Rodrigo – his understanding with Raphinha was behind most of Leeds's best chances, loving life under Jesse Marsch 8
Jack Harrison – scored the Leeds goal 7
Dan James – the usual James performance - lot of energetic running, good pressing and getting into dangerous positions, just no goal 7
Substitutes:
Joe Gelhardt (for James, 59) – Leeds looked better when he was on the field, battling fopr the ball well for someone of his stature 6
Kalvin Phillips (for Klich, 66) – he also improved his team, showing the range of his passing in his first appearance since December 6
Pascal Struijk (for Ayling, 89) – came on at left-back N/A
Not used: Koch, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Kenneh.