Leeds United 1 Southampton 1 - player ratings

Leeds posed plenty of attacking threat but so did the Saints in a lively match, albeit one the purists should have stayed well away from.

Illan Meslier – possibly should have done better with James Ward-Prowse's goal but also pulled off an excellent first-half save 6

COMMANDING RETURN: Liam Cooper got through 90 minutes in his first appearance of 2022

Luke Ayling – the nature of the game dragged him into headless chicken football at times and he fouled Kyle Walker-Peters in the worst possible place 5

Diego Llorente – another who can get carried away when the games are frantic, as they usually are under this team 6

Liam Cooper – he enjoyed the combative nature of the afternoon and even played a part in the goal 7

Stuart Dallas – one second half free-kick caused Fraser Forster problems 6

Mateusz Klich – a lovely outside-of-the-boot pass when falling over was the highlight of an energetic performance which saw him get forward a few times without being able to make it count 7

Adam Forshaw – battled away well in midfield and like Klich, did not limit himself to defensive work 6

Raphinha – looked much more like his old self after some poor games before the international break 8

Rodrigo – his understanding with Raphinha was behind most of Leeds's best chances, loving life under Jesse Marsch 8

Jack Harrison – scored the Leeds goal 7

Dan James – the usual James performance - lot of energetic running, good pressing and getting into dangerous positions, just no goal 7

Substitutes:

Joe Gelhardt (for James, 59) – Leeds looked better when he was on the field, battling fopr the ball well for someone of his stature 6

Kalvin Phillips (for Klich, 66) – he also improved his team, showing the range of his passing in his first appearance since December 6

Pascal Struijk (for Ayling, 89) – came on at left-back N/A