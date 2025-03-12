Leeds United 2 Millwall 0: Terrific Ao Tanaka strike helps hosts return to summit and prevail where Sheffield United and Burnley failed in Championship

EVENTS at Bramall Lane, Turf Moor and the Stadium of Light from the previous night did not catch on at Elland Road the following evening.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yes, the hosts were a bit edgy at 1-0 up as the clock ticked down, but the immaculate Ao Tanaka took care of proceedings with a beauty to seal it as Leeds United returned to the Championship summit and did what Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland could not do in 1-1 home draws 24 hours earlier.

They extended their unbeaten home run in the process to 16 league matches, avenged their recent FA Cup setback to Millwall here and in terms of the league, normal service was resumed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Style chiefly arrived through Tanaka’s sumptuous effort, but there was enough substance elsewhere.

Leeds United's Ao Tanaka celebrates his goal with Junior Firpo. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Leeds even indulged in a bit of sport after they finished it with a second, with their stadium announcer brazenly referencing Millwall’s 391 away fans in revealing the attendance late on. It produced the biggest cheer of the evening alongside Tanaka’s moment.

Granted, there was a slight sense of unease as this game got under way. The nerves lasted all of three minutes.

Jake Cooper’s own goal soothed the crowd at a timely juncture. After that, Leeds were in control without being high vintage. Back in late 2018-19, Cooper scored a famous late leveller for Millwall against the Blades which aided Leeds at the time and those in West Yorkshire were toasting him again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Farke would have liked to see United’s ‘greedy’ side by virtue of a second goal ahead of the break for sure. But given the noise around after his side’s surprise loss at Portsmouth, he’d have taken this, all right. He was also calm, as per.

Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson fires in a shot versus Millwall. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Cooper’s own goal was unfortunate upon Millwall, in wrong-footing helpless Lions keeper Lukas Jensen. But it was worth mentioning the intent and appetite of Leeds before that.

The recalled Joe Rothwell, full of drive, hunger, tidiness and responsibility in the first half, picked the pocket of a Millwall rival.

A nifty exchange with Joel Piroe, whose close control, silk and intelligence shone sporadically, unhinged Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Casper De Norre slid in and the loose ball fell to Manor Solomon, whose low centre took a significant deflection off Cooper and crept almost apologetically into the net.

Leeds were present and correct after that. No further goals arrived, but this was a night about winning as opposed to goal difference.

A second goal should have arrived. An offside flag was raised after sublime inter-play between Piroe and Aaronson. The former netted after the latter was ruled offside in the build-up. Replays showed him to be level.

Some of Leeds’ intricate play was of a good working order. It was bright and clever at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United, featuring just two of the side who lined up in the recent FA Cup loss to Millwall - there were seven in visiting colours - had other semi-dangerous moments.

Aaronson’s low shot was not dealt with convincingly at his near post by Jensen while Tanaka was not far away with a cracker from distance.

Millwall were quiet. One late header from Cooper flew over, while Femi Azeez, who was the difference in the cup meeting, was largely subdued.

On the restart, Solomon flew solo before clipping the woodwork with a rising drive. It was an orderly show from Leeds, which just needed an unflattering second. All the while, the scoreline was enough to keep Millwall interested, mindful of events at the top of the table on the previous night and some concern again among home fans, who wanted that second goal badly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds certainly had enough of the ball and the territory to match and just required that bit of quality to finish some decent exchanges.

One arrived between Firpo and Solomon, who fired into the side-netting. Still no killer second with Tristan Crama’s cross-shot forcing Meslier into his first bit of meaningful work at the other end.

Millwall emptied the bench, while Farke resisted the urge to make any changes on his part.

He did after Tanaka sealed the deal following a good contribution from Firpo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United: Meslier; Bogle (Byram 86), Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell (Greuv 87); James (Ramazani 91), Aaronson, Solomon (Gnonto 87); Piroe (Joseph 91). Substitutes unused: Darlow, Guilavogui, Debayo, Chambers.

Millwall: Jensen; Harding (Crama 62), Tanganga, Cooper, Bryan; De Norre (Emakhu 62), Saville; Honeyman (Mitchell 28), Cundle, Azeez (Connolly 79); Ivanovic (Coburn 79). Substitutes unused: Evans, Wintle, Bangura-Williams, Sturge.