Leeds United 2 Norwich City 0: Fireworks left to others as Manor Solomon and Dan James ensure Whites do just enough

While Burnley were raining goals down on Plymouth Argyle, Leeds United were pootling along a few gears down at Norwich City.

But particularly with the Canaries' wings clipped by injuries, it was still enough to get the job done with nearly half an hour to spare.

Leeds were so lethargic that Daniel Farke was spooked into his first substitutions a quarter of an hour earlier than usual but when you have players who can deliver the defining moments in games, you can win below your best.

Who knows how things might have been different had referee Matthew Donohue not shied away from showing Ao Tanaka a second yellow card at the start of the second half, but he did not.

Either side of it Manor Solomon and Daniel James scored and made a goal each, then handed the baton to Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani.

Winning with something left in the tank is not really what the punters pay their hard-earned for, but it certainly helps in a marathon of a season.

What also helps is when, for the second game running, you give yourself a one-goal headstart.

Against Sheffield Wednesday Solomon scored inside three minutes, this time it was after 33 seconds.

GREAT START: Manor Solomon puts Leeds United in front after just 33 seconds

Seeing the way Jayden Bogle backheeled a return pass to brenden Aaronson, who threaded a lovely throughball that allowed James to cross for the scorer, Leeds fans must have settled back for an evening on a par with the last time Norwich came to Elland Road, for last season's Championship play-off semi-final.

Instead, an unchanged Leeds side used it as an excuse to play in a low gear, maybe mindful they are off to Turf Moor on Monday.

A depleted and demoralised Norwich were allowed a few sights on goal, but Onel hernandez put a tame hot wide and Lewis Dobbin could not stretch to a righ-wing cross, Kellen Fisher shooting over under pressure.

Callum Doyle got the ball stuck under his feet in the 18th minute, but when Aaronson played it to Joel Piroe, Shane Duffy was across to tackle.

DOUBLING UP: Dan James scores the second for Leeds United

Angus Gunn came off his line when Bogle played a lovely ball to Aaronson but the American's penalty claim as he tumbled was ignored.

Sensing their team needed them, the Elland Road crowd did their best to energise those in white.

James did not have much goal to aim at even with Ben Chrisene in front of him in the 36th minute, and could not find it.

Bogle went closer when his cross looped off Doyle and just beyond the far post and finished the half with a much more convincing moment, sweetly catching a volley from Tanaka's pass. Gunn saved.

BLOCKED: Joel Piroe is unable to force his shot through

The second half was less than five minutes old when the Japanese midfielder, booked inside the first 10 minutes of the game, found Emiliano Marcondes. The Norwich bench was furious Donohue's card stayed in his poocket, Farke irate at their reaction.

Leeds capitalised.

They nearly took advantage of a slip by Marcondes, only for Joel Piroe to shoot wide. But a second moment of Norwich generosity was not going to be let slip.

Junir Firpo, one of the early Leeds substitutes, got to the byline and clipped a ball for James to head across. Aaronson's hooked cross took a Norwich touch as it went wide, causing Kellen Fisher to prevent the corner.

Fair enough, but he played it straight to Solomon, whose cross was volleyed in by James. With 65 minutes gone, it was game over.

The brilliant Bogle nearly added a third minutes later, but his dipping volley was saved. So was Largie Ramazani's deflected effort as Gunn scrambled across his goal.

When Piroe flicked a 90th-minute corner just wide of the far post, Josuha Guilavogui could not quite reach it.

But 2-0 was enough. Not spectacular, just enough.

Leeds United; Meslier; Bogle, Ampadu, Rodon, Byram (Firpo 56); Rothwell (Guilavogui 89), Tanaka (Gruev 56); James (Gnonto 74), Aaronson, Solomon (Ramazani 74); Piroe.

Unused substitutes: Joseph, Darlow, Schmidt, Wober.

Norwich City: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Doyle, Chrisene; (Mahovo 72) Fisher (Myles 72), McLean, Marcondes; Hernandez (Crnac, 59), Schwartau (Sargent 59), Dobbin (Hills 90).