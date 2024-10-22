AHEAD of the game, Daniel Farke urged everyone connected with Leeds United not to get too excited after Friday night’s derby highs - even cajoling the club’s ballboys not to ‘go to sleep’.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the most brisk of first halves from his side - aided by the ineptitude of Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann - and a lightning start which saw two goals arrive in double-quick time, Leeds set themselves a platform to feast in front of the Kop going into the second period and were looking very much alive.

Instead, they were caught dozing for a spell and it was nothing to do with the ballboys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watford improved on the restart and made a game of it after Kwadwo Baah’s early goal.

Brenden Aaronson turns to celebrate scoring Leeds' second goal against Watford. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The early risers in the first period were definitely Leeds with Largie Ramazani - who fired a third goal in United colours before soon exiting with an injury issue - and birthday boy Brenden Aaronson, who also profited after Herr Bachmann presented him with a gift as he turned 24, seemingly nailing the outcome of this game within the first 10 minutes.

It proved not so in the end, perhaps it got too easy. After Leeds put their foot to the pedal, the division’s capacity for unpredictability surfaced.

Leeds still had the points at the end, deservedly - and that’s the main thing. They are up to second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no rain to make the Elland Road surface ‘zippy’ and slick just as Farke likes it, but his Leeds side found their way in the dry. Successful sides do it in all weathers.

Beforehand for Leeds, it had the look of one of those unglamorous games which was about taking care of business - substance over style.

Their express opening made a total mockery of that as they scored twice in the opening seven minutes, albeit with a fair bit of help from the hapless Bachmann.

Leeds, clearly with their tails up from Friday and unsurprisingly unchanged following their serious display and result against Sheffield United, hardly needed that sort of encouragement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A chorus of "2-0, it's your keeper's fault” from the suitably suited Leeds followers was perfectly fair, but it did those on the pitch in white a bit of a disservice as their intent and brio was obvious from the off.

Ramazani was the first beneficiary, seeing his powerful, but saveable strike from distance horribly spilled by Bachmann, whose desperate attempt to make amends at the second go by preventing the loose ball cross the line after it horribly slipped through his fingers palpably failed.

Gnonto, electric from the off and firmly in the mood, went close to a quickfire second with his drive flashing agonisingly wide, but his next contribution soon reaped fruit, with a bit of help from Bachmann again.

Found astutely by Jayden Bogle down the right, Gnonto whipped in a dangerous cross which took a slight deflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, it should have been gathered by Bachmann, but the Austrian custodian, perhaps spooked by his earlier faux pas - just as much as a defender in his vicinity - parried the ball in amateur fashion into the middle of the goalmouth instead of claiming.

Backing up, Aaronson buried the loose ball instantly as if to say ‘thank you, very much.’

For Bradford-born Tom Cleverley, given similarly torrid events up the M1 three days earlier in Watford’s big derby at Luton, there was misery heaped upon misery.

This being a Hornets side who came into the game on the back of five successive away losses, including two 3-0 defeats and a heavy 4-1 setback. Not the sort of numbers to take to Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds were looking irresistible, led by Gnonto and Ramazani, only for an impact injury to the former, close to the touchline following a hard, but fair challenge by Festy Ebosele, which he failed to shrug off, spoiling the fun.

That said, Manor Solomon is certainly no bad replacement.

In full control inside the first 10 minutes, there was no reason for Leeds to get giddy, but just wait for their moments. Their quality looked too much for Watford at times, in terms of the fluidity of their attacking play and midfield with Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell again dovetailing nicely.

Bachmann finally got something right to make a good block at his near post to turn away Gnonto’s fierce drive after slick play from Joel Piroe in the ‘ten’ role. Gnonto also went close before the break with a deflected drive.

In fairness, Watford did improve of sorts after their early dual aberration and forced Illan Meslier into one splendid save at full stretch, turning away a goalbound drive from Giorgi Chakvetadze which was otherwise destined for the far corner at the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds could still reflect on a pretty impressive opening half in the knowledge that they looked to have more goals on the locker on the resumption, if they maintained their offensive play, attacking the Gelderd End.

At half-time, there was applause for half-time guest and Leeds legend Paul Reaney to mark his 80th birthday - and he will have enjoyed the first-half fare for sure.

The start to the second period was less edifying and Farke was certainly not amused by his side’s meek concession.

Baah gave Pascal Struijk the slip on the right and after seeing his cut-back not cleared out of the danger zone by Joe Rodon, the Watford attacker seized onto the loose ball and fired onto the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suddenly, Leeds became edgy with Yasser Larouchi then going close with a drive after being given too much space on the opposite flank. Again, Farke wore a look of anger.

Meslier then kept out Tom Ince’s free-kick at his near post, with Watford continuing to ask the questions.

Leeds punters were becoming agitated - not to mention Farke - with the hosts struggling to get going in a volte-face to the opening 45 minutes.

They needed a settler and it should have arrived after Bogle’s cross hit the post. The rebound fell to Piroe in a central position, but his shot lacked power and accuracy and was straight at the relieved Bachmann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s most polished piece of inter-play in the second half ended in Solomon seeing his low shot held by Bachmann after some neat passing at close quarters by the hosts before the home replacement dragged a low shot wide not long after.

A third goal stubbornly refused to arrive for Leeds, although it should have with two substitutes combined - with Mateo Joseph's weak header, from point-blank range, straight at Bachmann following a quality cross with the outside of his foot from Daniel James.

James then tested the reactions of Bachmann, who finished the game better than he started it.

Leeds United: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; Gnonto (James 72), Aaronson, Ramazani (Solomon 14) (Byram 90+6); Piroe (Joseph 72). Substitutes unused: Darlow, Bamford, Schmidt, Debayo, Crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watford: Bachmann; Pollock, Sierralta (Porteous 62), Morris; Ebosele (Andrews 72), Baah (Doumbia 87), Sissoko (Vata 87), Kayembe, Larouchi (Sema 72); Ince, Chakvetadze. Substitutes unused: Bond, Dwomoh, Tikvic, Bayo.

Referee: A Backhouse (Cumbria).