Leeds United 3 Barnsley FC 1: Sinisterra enjoys stellar full Whites debut as Reds bow out - but in the right fashion

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking beforehand, Marsch’s Barnsley counterpart Michael Duff spoke about this Yorkshire derby representing a ‘free hit’ for his Reds side, handed an early-season bump and reality check against Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend as Leeds surfed the crest of a wave versus Chelsea.

Duff added the proviso that you only enjoy nights like Wednesday if you compete and perform well, while sensibly not going public in predicting a shock. Even accounting for some surprise results in this competition so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The start and the end of the first half provided a certain enjoyment from his perspective as Barnsley showed no lack of confidence and took the game to Leeds and weren’t cowed.

Barnsley's Callum Styles misses his penalty against Leeds United. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The bit in the middle of the opening 45 minutes was probably what most observers may have expected beforehand against a Leeds side who are showing signs of getting their mojo back this term and a key moment in the context of the game before the break made the second half a whole load more difficult for Barnsley.

Having clawed a way back into the game after trailing 2-0 by virtue of Mads Andersen’s lovely cushioned header, Barnsley passed up the sort of chance from the spot that no visiting side in their shoes can ill afford to at Elland Road.

Callum Styles took responsibility. His run-up did not look convincing and his low shot wasn’t either as it hit Illian Meslier’s left-hand post.

The goal that you suspected would settle the issue would come on nine minutes after the break when Mateusz Klich - who had coolly converted a first-half spot-kick to double Leeds's lead just after the half hour - fired home in deadly fashion into the top corner after the ball fell to him inside the 18-yard box.

Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra, pictured after opening the scoring against Barnsley. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

But the name on United’s supporters' lips in front of a huge crowd of 35,472 - beating last season's round two attendance of 34,154 against Crewe Alexandra - was Luis Sinisterra.

Leeds shelved out £21m to bring the Colombian international to Elland Road, with a pre-season hamstring injury sustained during the club's tour of Australia meaning that his full debut only came on Wednesday.

His opener when he cut inside and fired home a delicious left-footed drive to open the scoring was eye-catching and an arrival statement and smacked of the sort of quality that only big bucks can buy.

His express speed then came to fore and proved far too much for the outpaced Conor McCarthy, with referee John Brooks, in a perfect position, judging that his despairing last-ditch challenge on Sinisterra was worthy of a spot-kick, which Klich duly converted.

Andersen’s goal from Benson’s free-kick and Barnsley earning a penalty themselves when Styles was barged over by Adam Forshaw, made it interesting. Too interesting from a Leeds standpoint. They did not panic.

The second half was more straightforward, with the main animation coming when Liam Kitching, Cody Drameh and Leo Hjelde were booked for a bit of a contretemps near the touchline..

After a slow start to the game, United soon found their wings in the first period and started to do considerable damage.

Crysencio Summerville, making his maiden Elland Road start alongside Hjelde and Sam Greenwood, caused bother.

But the stage belonged to another who was handed his home bow in Sinisterra.

The wingman deceived Styles for the opener and earned the penalty through raw pace and played a part in the decisive third as well.

Joe Gelhardt caused a lost cause and picked the pocket of McCarthy. Sinisterra took the move on and the ball was only half-cleared to Klich, who did the rest.

That was pretty much that with Leeds ultimately afforded a comfortable enough cup progression which has not exactly been their wont in recent seasons despite some painful cup days and nights.

Certainly under Bielsa. But that has the makings of a new era and Leeds are due a cup run.

For Barnsley, more important league tests now arrive against Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth. They went about things the right way on Wednesday night and can at least take an element of confidence from this game performance.

But things certainly won't happen overnight as Duff has consistently said since arriving at the club.

Leeds United: Meslier; Drameh, Llorente (Koch 45), Cooper (Struijk 45), Hjelde; Forshaw, Greenwood (James 75); Summerville, Klich, Sinisterra (Rocha 62); Gelhardt (Rodrigo 75). Substitutes unused: Robles, Aaronson, Harrison, Kristensen.

Barnsley: Walton; McCarthy, Andersen, Kitching; Helliwell (Williams 63), Benson (Connell 79), Styles, Oduor (Wolfe 63); Thomas (Hondemarck 80); Cole, Norwood (Tedic 63): Substitutes unused: Collins, Marsh, Cundy, Aitchison.

Referee: J Brooks (Leics).