Leeds United 3 Chelsea 0 - player ratings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OUTSTANDING: Brenden Aaronson celebrates opening the scoring for Leeds United

It was a real team effort played at high tempo and with an intensity the Blues could not live with.

Illan Meslier – not as many as he would have expected, but he made a couple of saves 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rasmus Kristensen – his bravery in getting forward set an important tone 7

Robin Koch – largely dealt well with Raheem Sterling, allowing Kristensen some freedom 7

Diego Llorente – solid defensive performance and a header onto the roof of the net 7

Pascal Struijk – looked comfortable out of position again 7

Marc Roca – for all his elegance in possession, he is will capable of playing the energetic pressing game Jesse Marsch demands, even if the American called for Adam Forshaw's more combative qualities in the second half 8

Tyler Adams - provided real energy in the midfield 8

Daniel James - crossed for the third goal and switched positions well with Rodrigo 7

Brenden Aaronson – a brilliant performance playing in the hole, it was his pressing which set the ball rolling 9

Jack Harrison – capped it off with the third goal 7

Rodrigo - four goals already this season but there was more to his performance than that 9

Substitutes:

Adam Forshaw (for Roca, 61) - kept the standards up, which was not easy 6

Luis Sinisterra (for James, 71) - was being readied to up the counter-attack threat just as Leeds scored their third on the counter 6

Joe Gelhardt (for Rodrigo, 82) - fouled for Kalidou Koulibaly's second yellow card 6

Sam Greenwood (for Harrison, 82) - N/A

Mateusz Klich (for Aaronson, 82) - N/A