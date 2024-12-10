NOT many teams win at Elland Road twice in the same season and so it proved here for Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United were handed a scare and they got the test many of their supporters possibly wanted to see on the quiet - as Middlesbrough belatedly looked the part on the resumption and had a go unlike some teams here lately.

They levelled courtesy of an own goal through Max Wober early in the second half to cancel out an opener in the first quarter that owed much to a second poor moment in four days from Boro keeper Seny Dieng.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds may have failed to secure a fifth home clean sheet on the spin, but an eighth successive triumph at Elland Road - against a rival in their vicinity - saw them go top and all was well again.

Leeds United's Daniel James (centre right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Boro, who triumphed 3-0 at Leeds in the EFL Cup, got stage fright in the first period. They improved markedly afterwards and had a huge chance to take the lead at 1-1, only for Ilan Meslier to deny Ben Doak. It was a huge moment in the context of the game and a moment you have to take against a team like Leeds - they didn’t.

Leeds did what all good sides do and seized the initiative back and a splendid strike from the excellent Dan James, to make his 100th appearance for the club, restored their lead before Brendan Aaronson added a stoppage-time third as Boro’s wait for a league win in these parts extended to nine matches.

Leeds handed a first start since November 9 to Mateo Joseph, while Sam Byram and Wober came in at full-back with Jayden Bogle and Junior Firpo both sidelined. Gnonto was also restored to the starting line-up, with Manor Solomon dropping to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dael Fry, impressive in the previous game at Burnley in the heart of defence, missed out through illness, while Emmanuel Latte Lath, who notched four goals against Leeds last term, was restored to Boro’s line-up to maybe get into United defender’s heads again.

The clear heads were from Leeds in the first period and aside from a couple of moments of sloppiness in isolation, it was a strong half from the hosts against a Boro side who also created their own problems.

James had the beating of Neto Borges down Boro’s left and in midfield, Boro were overelaborate at times and couldn’t get control - they clearly missed the absent Aidan Morris - and you felt Leeds had their number.

Feted for their attacking play of late, Boro’s defensive numbers show they are a side who give you a chance and that was in evidence here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also possess a goalkeeper who can be described as flaky at times.

That was firmly in evidence on 14 minutes.

Dieng did not cover himself in glory at Burnley four days ago when his technique came into question when Connor Roberts netted and he made a bigger faux pas here.

A lovely line ball from Byram found James, whose dangerous cross - which took a slight deflection off George Edmundson - was blocked by Dieng with Gnonto in close proximity.

In an attempt to clear the loose ball, the grounded Boro keeper inexplicably kicked it against the Leeds forward and it ricocheted off him into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It summed up a poor start from the visitors, who had a let-off early when James fired wide from Barlaser’s loose pass.

Loose was a good word to describe Boro. Leeds, by contrast, were snappy, sharp and alert and did a good job of keeping Boro winger Doak under wraps, alongside Finn Azaz.

It didn’t look like a contest between second and fifth in truth, with Boro, fortunately for their sakes, making it to half-time without further concessions.

They had a few scares ahead of the interval, that said.

First, Aaronson fired over when well placed before Gnonto tested Dieng with a rasping drive with the half ending with George Edmundson’s glancing header flying just wide of his own net from Rothwell’s whipped in centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half-time came at a handy juncture for Boro, who moved Riley McGree inside to add another body into central midfield. They needed to do something and their confidence was boosted by a shock leveller.

They handed Leeds a real scare with comfortably their most polished move of the game when a counter saw Doak find Hayden Hackney and with Leeds looking stretched, he slotted in McGree, whose strike was tipped over superbly by Meslier.

Straightaway, he was picking the ball out of his net when Wober’s glancing header flew past him following Barlaser’s inswinging corner.

It was a jolt for Leeds, who struggled to get going on the restart with Boro getting into more of a passing rhythm with the hosts intensity going down a notch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro, with Doak, Azaz and Hackney starting to have an influence, then conjured a huge chance to take the lead with the former denied by a brilliant one-on-one block by Meslier after Ao Tanaka initially lost the ball.

Farke saw the signs and threw on Piroe and Solomon in a bid to revive the hosts and it worked a treat.

Like the first goal, Boro contributed to it.

Dieng did well to thwart James after Tanaka played him in following a poor pass from Barlaser, but James had his moment soon after.

McGree was dispossessed in midfield and Piroe slotted in James and this time he made no mistake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edmundson’s loose pass led to a late third, with Piroe, James and Tanaka all involved before Aaronson got the finishing touch.

Leeds United: Meslier; Byram (Ampadu 85), Rodon, Struijk, Wober; Tanaka, Rothwell (Guilavogui 94); James (Schmidt 94), Aaronson, Gnonto (Piroe 69); Joseph (Solomon 69). Substitutes unused: Darlow, Bamford, Ramazani, Crew.

Middlesbrough: Dieng; Dijksteel, Edmundson, Clarke, Borges; Barlaser, Hackney; Doak, Azaz (Conway 83), McGree (Burgzorg 81); Latte Lath. Substitutes unused: Brynn, Jones, Ayling, Gilbert, Howson, Hamilton, McCormick.

Referee: B Toner (Lancs).