Leeds United 4 Bristol City 0: No spoiling the party as yellow fever grips Elland Road

Not since 1964 have Leeds United had the chance to celebrate winning promotion to the top flight at Elland Road, so they were determined not to waste it.

As their manager Daniel Farke admitted in the build-up to their game against Bristol City, promotion has been the big prize this season, the Championship title itself no more than the cherry on the top.

But in front of a 36,310 crowd determined to enjoy themselves in all their noisy, scarf-twirling glory, the players could not help but catch the mood, running out 4-0 winners against opponents who still have realistic pretensions of joining them in next season's Premier League.

Each goal – scored by Ao Tanaka, Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani, twice – was a work of art in its own way.

With scarves on every seat, Elland Road was a sea of yellow long before Leeds emerged for the game. When they did, they did not disappoint.

The whole game was one-way traffic, Leeds hogging the ball like a selfish schoolboy. Bristol City knew a win would confirm their place in the play-offs and given them a gentle final day, but were powerless to do anything about it.

As usual, both full-backs were to the fore, Junior Firpo's third-minute cross just evading Jayden Bogle although the offside flag should and probably would have gone up had he found the net.

Gnonto played much more like an inside than outside right, clearing the lane for Bogle to continue bombing forward.

YELLOW WALL: Elland Road puts on a show before the game against Bristol City (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

But it was the man in front of Bogle who was the star of the show, Manor Solomon forcing an early save which not only denied him but Gnonto, following it in.

The Italian got his chance a couple of minutes later but, cutting inside, ballooned it. He hit another effort against Piroe after Firpo and Solomon had combined to release Ilia Gruev down the left.

It was Solomon who made the opening goal, after a concerted period of Leeds pressure. Brenden Aaronson had started it by forcing a Max O'Leary save and with it a couple of corners. Solomon lofted a lovely ball which Tanaka caught on the half-volley at the far post. Unlike at Middlesbrough, there was no offside flag.

And so the party really got started.

OFF THE MARK: Ao Tanaka celebrates putting Leeds United in front (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Midway through the first half they sang Farke's name, a not-too subtle message to chairman Paraag Marathe, one of the few people in the ground not wearing a yellow scarf after speculation – or was it testing the water? – about the manager's position.

All four sides of the ground rose to Farke – who had joked on Friday that he was put out Harry Gray already had two songs to his none.

Having put £5,000 behind the bar at The Peacock, Patrick Bamford had earnt the right to join the party.

As he warmed up he refused the Kop's request for a song – as they said, he sings what he wants, but led the cheers with a Farke-style triple whirl of his arms.

ITALIAN JOB: Willy Gnonto enjoys his goal (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, back at the football, O'Leary was being kept busy, saving when Solomon was put through by Gruev.

Karl Darlow was not, Joe Rodon following Nakhi Wells stride for stride when he threatened to have Bristol City's first shot of the game, having earlier thundered into a tackle.

Aaronson was in the mood too, combining skill, determination and strength before putting Prioe through for a shot deflected behind.

Tanaka found the same quiet far-post spot from the corner but this time the chance came to his head, and he missed the target.

O'Leary made a tremendous double save with foot and hand to start the second half and deny Firpo, then Gnonto. Bogle hit Leeds' third attempt against a post.

But the second goal did come eventually, another thing of beauty as Piroe turned and played a gorgeous pass for Gnonto to run through and double the lead after 53 minutes.

Leeds had registered 20 shots before the Robins had their first, former Hull City player Scott Twine volleying wide in the 75th minute.

Ramazani put them in their place with his first touch finding the net after some lovely one-touch passing released Firpo to provide his 10th assist of the season.

A low O'Leary delayed Ramazani's second but he was somersaulting again in stoppage time after finishing the pass Gruev expertly stood up for him.

By full-time even Marathe had joined the party, donning his scarf like the players did – Gray's was tied around his head – and no doubt deafened by the reception as Farke emerged last from the tunnel to join the celebrations as glitter and champagne was spread over a delighted group pf players. Farke took a proper soaking he did his best to shake off as he dad-danced to I Predict a Riot.

Pity the Robins, awkward guests at the party. No one was going to stop Elland Road or Leeds.

They now need to finish the job with victory at Plymouth Argyle to end the season with 100 points and that title.

Leeds United: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo (Byram 89); Tanaka (Guilavogui 86), Gruev; Gnonto (Ramazani 80), Aaronson (Joseph 86), Solomon; Piroe (Bamford 80).

Unused substitutes: Meslier, Cairns, Wober, Gray.

Bristol City: O’Leary; Tanner, Dickie, Vyne; McCrorie (Bell 72), Knight, McGuane, Roberts; Bird (Mehmeti 58), Earthy (Twine 72); Wells (Armstrong 58).

Unused substitutes: Hirakawa, Williams, Bajic, Morrison.