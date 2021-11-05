Leeds United: 49ers Enterprises increase their stake in Elland Road club

Andrea Radrizzani still holds a majority 56 per cent shareholding at Elland Road through Aser Ventures. 49ers Enterprises first bought approximately a 15 per cent stake in the club in 2018 before increasing their investment and control in January.

Following the increase earlier this year, it was announced that they had upped their ownership to 37 per cent while president of 49ers Enterprises, Paraag Marathe, became vice-chairman.

INCREASED STAKE: Paraag Marathe of the San Francisco 49ers is vice chairman of Leeds United. 49ers Enterprises have increased their stake in the club to 44 per cent. Picture: Getty Images.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear says that both parties "remain unequivocally committed to the club" after the 49ers increased their stake again, for an undisclosed price.

He said: “We are delighted to see Aser Ventures strengthen their partnership with 49ers Enterprises who have clearly been impressed by the quality of the project.