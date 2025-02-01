Leeds United 7 Cardiff 0: Wonderful Whites hit seven at home for the first time since March 1972

YOU would have never have known that Cardiff City had been a bit of a bogey side for Leeds United at home in the past.

They made a savage mockery of that with a scintillating performance which yielded seven goals in their most handsome win of the season so far and biggest here since that feted win over Southampton in March 1972.

Leeds were brilliant and extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches in all competitions - they are also now 14 without defeat at Fortress Elland Road.

Ahead of kick-off, Cardiff’s record at LS11 stacked up pretty well. They had lost just once in 13 previous visits here and were also in handy recent form. After this, they won’t be in a hurry to visit this part of Yorkshire any time soon.

Leeds United's Joel Piroe celebrates scoring their side's seventh goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Goals from six sources in Brenden Aaronson, Manor Solomon, Dan James, Joel Piroe and subs Wilfried Gnonto and Mateo Joseph saw the outstanding hosts wreak havoc and send a major statement to their promotion rivals.

Leeds got things going nice and early as all good sides should.

Two goals arrived in the first quarter with Cardiff’s backline looking vulnerable every time the hosts attacked, which was quite often.

Quite simply, they were irresistible for much of a first half in which he outclassed chastened Cardiff with some lovely crisp close passing and splendid movement and the only quibble was that they found the net just twice.

Cardiff City's Callum Robinson looks dejected after conceding the fourth goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

James provided a sign of things to come, firing wide after being supplied by Solomon, with his effort deflecting off Jesper Daland for a corner.

Soon after, the Piroe-James axis bore fruit, with Aaronson being the gleeful beneficiary.

Ex-Swansea man Piroe sent James away with a defence-splitting pass. He rounded keeper Jak Alnwick and left Daland on his backside before unselfishly supplying the supporting Aaronson for an easy finish from close in.

It was the perfect settler for Leeds and the returning Junior Firpo, who popped up all over the place in the first period, should have made it two soon after.

Rodon’s header from Joe Rothwell’s corner hit the back of Callum O’Dowda and sat up nicely for Firpo, who wastefully fired wide of the inviting goal.

No worries, Leeds soon had their two-goal cushion as it started to look a long afternoon for the Bluebirds, who were all over the joint from a defensive perceptive. Every time Leeds attacked, they looked like scoring.

The second duly came when Piroe and James again dissected Cardiff with surgical precision with Soloman being handed a tap-in on a plate to make 2-0.

Alnwick then made a flying save to keep out James' drive, which deflected off Daland before.

Piroe, having a party and finding acres of space after dropping deep, was a whisker away from a third for Leeds, with his crisp low shot being inches wide.

James, whose super performance really deserved a goal, fired just off target before testing Alnwick’s reactions just before the break before Cardiff were afforded the sanctuary of the dressing room to regroup.

For all Leeds’ lovely work, the ruthless side of Daniel Farke will have been wanting more and urging his side to be greedy as he likes to say.

The goal that James so merited was an immensely pleasing development early on the resumption.

More fine incision saw Solomon find the overlapping Firpo, whose pinpoint low cross was buried at the back stick by James.

The under-employed Meslier was then called upon for the first time to thwart Alex Robertson, but most of the play was at the other end.

Leeds are going up' sang home patrons and on this evidence, it looks like taking a very good side to overhaul them.

It became a rout.

Piroe netted from the spot after O’Dowda bundled over James before Gnonto netted clinically, low past Alnwick soon after coming on.

Piroe then tested Alnwick, who actually played well in the final quarter. Ramazani fired wide before Joseph added a sixth after super work by Firpo.

“We want seven” sang Leeds fans and their wish was duly granted thanks to Piroe, with Firpo again assisting.

Leeds United: Meslier; Bogle (Byram 66), Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Tanaka (Struijk 78), Rothwell; James (Gnonto 66), Aaronson (Joseph 71), Solomon (Ramazani 71); Piroe. Substitutes unused: Darlow, Guilavogui, Wober, Gruev.

Cardiff City: Alnwick; Rinomhota, Goutas, Daland (Bagan 66), O’Dowda (Fish 81); Chambers, Ralls (Mannsverk 68); Ashford (Ng 68), Robertson, El Ghazi (Salech 57); Robinson. Substitutes unused: Horvath, Willock, Colwill, Reindorf.