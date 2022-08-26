Leeds United and Barnsley FC charged over League Cup mass confrontation
Leeds United and Barnsley have until Thursday to respond to a misconduct charge of failing to control their players in this week's League Cup second-round clash.
The flashpoint came in the 67th minute of the game - which Leeds won 2-1 - after an incident between Barnsley's Liam Kitching and home player Cody Drameh.
Speaking before the charges were laid, Jesse Marsch said he "enjoyed" the incident because he felt his players had "not crossed a line".
Most Popular
"It was great!" commented the American, an enthusiastic advocate for measured aggression. "They (the Leeds players) all stood up for each other but didn’t cross the line. It’s really important everyone has each other's back.
"Cody stood up for himself and the team stood up for him. No punches were thrown, there was nothing stupid, it was a group showing solidarity. For me, part of being a team is having each other’s backs.
"I know referees are trying to avoid mass confrontations but I didn't have a problem with it."
The Football Association have taken a dimmer view, charging both clubs with a breach of rule E20.1.