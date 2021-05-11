Leeds United and Barnsley FC players dominate our Team of the Week

Safe hands: Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

United, who beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in impressive fashion at the weekend, have five nominations and Barnsley have three representatives. A word, too, for Rotherham United, whose brave efforts saw two players earn inclusion.

Our line-up - in a 4-2-3-1 formation:

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier (Leeds United)

All things considered, the Frenchman has enjoyed an excellent first season in the top flight and made an outstanding second-half save in spectacular fashion to deny Serge Aurier and later produced a key stop to thwart Erik Lamela.

Defence: Callum Brittain (Barnsley)

One of a number of Reds players who have risen to the fore and come of age in supreme fashion in a memorable 20-21.

Underlined his status as one of the signings of the Championship season with a typically buccaneering, high-energy shift against champions Norwich. Now for the play-offs.

Diego Llorente (Leeds United)

Has produced a number of classy displays since returning to the side following a series of injury blows and this was certainly one of them.

Easy to see why he is a fully-fledged international and important member of one of the strongest national sides in the world in Spain.

Richard Wood (Rotherham United)

Produced a lion-hearted display at the back for the Millers in Cardiff and what happened at the death was so cruel on the redoubtable Millers captain and his team-mates.

Delivered an outstanding last-ditch challenge to deny ex-Rotherham loanee Kieffer Moore and went close with a first-half header.

Relegation is a colossal blow for Wood and company. But characters like him will be back.

Gjanni Alioski (Leeds United)

Atoned for his poor performance at Brighton in the previous match with an impressive, influential riposte against Spurs, helping to set up Patrick Bamford for his goal.

His judgment, energy and decision-making was top-class.

Defensive midfield: Romal Palmer (Barnsley)

Heavily involved against the champions and him and young team-mate Jasper Moon put themselves about and were not cowed by facing Norwich. A player with plenty of promise.

Greg Docherty (Hull City)

Crowned his fine end to the season with another robust and eye-catching display as champions Hull ended a renaissance campaign at Charlton.

Took the baton in the absence of George Honeyman.

Attacking midfield: Jack Harrison (Leeds United)

Posed no end of problems for Aurier in the first half especially and buzzed around with intent and went close to finding the net. Showed everything good about his game.

Stuart Dallas (Leeds United)

Popped up to grab United’s opener - his eighth of a top-class campaign - and showed just why he is such an important player for Leeds. Wonderfully consistent and a real ‘players’ player.’

Matt Crooks (Rotherham United)

His work-rate on the day was simply staggering at Cardiff and ate up the ground.

Could and perhaps should have helped himself to a goal, but posed the hosts no end of problem and married presence and physicality with unstinting energy.

Forward: Carlton Morris (Barnsley)

Proved himself to be a force against his former club and took the fight to the Norwich defenders and put them on the back foot.

Set up Woodrow’s opener and warmed up for the play-offs in encouraging fashion.

Manager/head coach: Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United).