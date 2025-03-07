Leeds United and Bradford City have both pulled off clean sweeps in February's month Football League Awards.

Leeds took both Championship prizes, with Daniel Farke named as manager of the month, and winger Daniel James the player.

The Whites won five league games out of five, blitzing Cardiff City 7-0, then showing another side to their game by coming from behind to beat title rivals Sunderland and Sheffield United with late goals.

As usual, Hull-born winger James was highly influential for them, scoring three goals, assisting four and winning a penalty.

"The last month has been great for the whole team and we put together a brilliant winning run," he said. "It's nice to be recognised and win individual accolades, but I couldn't do it without my team-mates."

If Leeds have been the form team in the Championship, Bradford have led the way in League Two, putting themselves firmly in a title race which had looked like a Walsall procession only weeks earlier.

It was therefore no surprise Graham Alexander was named as the division's manager of the month after 13 points from their six games, including three 1-0 wins, and not conceding a league goal.

But it is those at the other end of the field who usually draw the headlines, and midfielder Antoni Sarcevic's three goals made the difference in victories over Harrogate Town (1-0) and Milton Keynes Dons (2-0).

Like James, he was keen to stress the team ethic after being named player of the month.

"I am proud to be recognised for my efforts during February, however none of it would have been possible without the team, it is an award for all of us," he said.