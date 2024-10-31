Leeds United and Daniel Farke treading carefully to manage bodies of key attacking pair

Pre-match football press conferences usually start with a question about injury news, and unfortunately there were some familiar names in Leeds United's on Thursday.

Manager Daniel Farke is hopeful Daniel James and Patrick Bamford will both be fit for Saturday's Championship game against Plymouth Argyle, but both forwards are fighting battles with their bodies at the moment.

"Daniel James has some problems with his hamstring again, Patrick with his adductor," explained the manager. "Both were not able to train on Wednesday, they were both involved in a light session on Thursday but the final assessment and the final test is Friday in our last session, we'll make a late decision on them and it depends how they come through that session."

With his express pace and finishing which went up a notch last season, winger James is a key figure for Leeds and striker Bamford's experience and goalscoring pedigree puts him in the same category.

But it is early April since either started more than two consecutive matches. Leeds have had 336 minutes (plus stoppage time) out of James this season, just 137 from Bamford.

"I also had periods like this and it's tough because as a player it's tough to keep your calm and stay patient once you are out with a few injuries and have not played many minutes," says Farke. "You want to go for it but it's also important not to overdo it.

"It's always about finding the right balance.

"I would love it if they were always available for training. We speak about Daniel right now, he was injured for six weeks (from August), then came back and played for 70 minutes in the last game (a 0-0 draw at Bristol City) and looked sharp.

INJURY ISSUES: Leeds United winger Dan James

"I know how important training sessions with the team are for him but when there is a light problem you have to react and keep in mind the chance of a re-injury, especially coming back from injury.

"So we have to be a bit more careful. When you have this load of three games in eight days it's especially difficult for a player like Daniel, an international (with Wales). It's never easy but experience always helps and we try to find a good balance.

"But we can't afford just to rest him because if you just recover and rest there is no progress in performance. You have to train and make sure you are well prepared because I'm a big believer that you play like you train.

"You can afford one or two weeks where you might have more time to recover and with a bit of luck you can still deliver good performances but you can't repeat this with consistency and it's important to stay fit and stay in training.

NO RHYTHM: Patrick Bamford in his only Leeds United start this season, against old club Middlesbrough in the League Cup

"I'm carefully optimistic I'll have both of them available for this (Plymouth) game but on Wednesday they were not able to train due to their problems so we took care of them. Thursday was much better and hopefully they come through the session on Friday."

Austria defender Max Wober is at least close to a return after knee surgery in early October.

"He's back in major parts of team training since Tuesday but we're still looking after him having been out for five, five-and-a-half weeks," said Farke of the player who suffered the issue on international duty in September.

"Thursday was just an individual session so we still have to be careful but it seems like he could be involved before the next international break, this is good news.

"When you can train you are at least available to be picked but he's not ready for 90 minutes, he's not ready to start a game.

"When you're out for five-and-a-half weeks and there’s an injury history it's not like after two sessions you are fully ready. If it was an emergency, we could pick him and he could deliver a few minutes but we're not forced to at the moment.

"We'll see when we pick him but with his experience I expect him to be back fully available soon but he's not 100 per cent."

Joe Gelhardt is a doubt with a hip problem.

Jayden Bogle is suspended, but fellow full-back Junior Firpo is back from his own ban. Sam Byram, who played left-back at Ashton Gate, is right-footed, and can easily switch sides to cover for Bogle.

Byram is another who has not had much football this season, though more out of competition for places. Saturday was his first Championship start of the season.

But Farke knows he can always rely on a player he managed at Norwich City.

"For me Sam Byram is really a key player although he has not played that many minutes so far this season," he said. "He's so important with his experience in the squad and his quality. Also on the training pitch and in the dressing room.

"Whenever I need a player, if it's left-back, right-back, even centre-back, I would even pick him sometimes in midfield, he can play wherever I need him.