Leeds United are still the best team in the Championship insists forward Tyler Roberts

LEEDS UNITED attacker Tyler Roberts insists that confidence has not been dented by the club's New Year wobble and is adamant that the Whites are still the best team in the Championship.

Second-placed Leeds head into their key away double-header against promotion rivals Nottingham Forest and Brentford on the back of a disappointing return of two victories in their past nine league matches - reducing the sizeable buffer they had over the chasing pack.

A shock weekend loss to lowly Wigan has set the alarm bells ringing among many supporters in particular, but Roberts insists that self-belief has not been jolted by the recent run and believes that now is certainly not the time to panic among the club's fanbase.

He said: "All of the boys know we are the best team in the Championship and we deserve to go up.

"We have shown that, even last season and this season especially with our performances, dominating game after game.

"We know that we have got it in ourselves and we believe we can get it over the finish line.

"There is still a long way to go, everyone knows that.

After that (next two away games), there will be 14. Anything can happen after that.

"They are two great games to go and battle against the teams who are fighting with us. It will show what we are about.

"I am sure we will play our usual game, dominate possession, create chances. I believe we can win both games and I'm sure everyone in the dressing room does as well."

Wales international Roberts, who made his first appearance of 2020 from the bench against Wigan following his return from injury - and was one of the club's better performers, added: "I am pleased to be back on the pitch of course. I felt alright.

"I need to continue to play games and get that match fitness, so I am really sharp. I enjoyed being back out there.

"I think I did okay. I tried to just get on the ball and make things happen.

"That is what I will keep trying to do and what I will bring to the team."