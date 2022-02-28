Jesse Marsch was unveiled as the successor to Marcelo Bielsa by Leeds United on Monday evening. Picture courtesy of Leeds United.

The 48-year-old was quickly installed after Leeds sacked one of the most popular managers in their history. Austrian football expert Anna Konovalova has told supporters what to expect from Marcelo Bielsa’s successor.

Chief executive Angus Kinnear explained the American was chosen because “we believe he has the courage and ambition to build on the strong foundations we have created over the last four years and elevate the performance of the club over the long-term. He has demonstrated during our many meetings that he is a great fit with the footballing culture of Leeds United.”

Marsch explained: “I think my style of play fits with what has been done here over the last three-and-a-half years. One of the things I love about this team is the commitment to play to the end, fight for each other, never stop and give everything they have for each other no matter what.”

WELCOMING PARTY: Jesse Marsch, second right, poses with chief executive Angus KIinnear, left, chairman Andrea Rarizzani and Victor Orta, right. Picture courtesy of Leeds United.

Kinnear’s use of the word “many” backs up director of football Victor Orta’s assertion that “Jesse is someone we identified a number of years ago during his time at Red Bull Salzburg,” adding: “We firmly believe he can take Leeds to the next level.”

The plan for Marsch to succeed Bielsa this summer was accelerated when the team disintegrated defensively, conceding 20 goals in five matches to thrust them into a relegation battle.

Sorting that out will be a priority ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leicester City but is not one of Marsch’s biggest strengths says Football Radar’s Austrian league analyst Konovalova. He is, though, a coach with a clear attacking vision based on the pressing Bielsa preached, a brilliant motivator with a close relationship to players and a reputation for getting the best out of youngsters.

The twice-capped midfielder spent his entire playing career in Major League Soccer before becoming the United States’ assistant manager in 2010 either side of a spell with Montreal Impact which was short-lived because of differences over “philosophies”.

Jesse Marsch - pictured during his stint as head coach of RB Leipzig Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

In January 2015 he joined Red Bull’s global network as head coach of its New York franchise, leaving to become Ralf Rangnick’s RB Leipzig assistant in 2018, then Red Bull Salzburg coach after one season, winning consecutive doubles before rejoining Leipzig in the summer. It was the first real failure of his coaching career, cut short in December after nine defeats in 21 games.

The Red Bull teams play an energetic high-pressing style similar to Bielsa’s, and Marsch will be expected to develop the young players Leeds have been buying.

“He plays counter-attacking football with very intense pressing and counter-pressing,” explains Konovalova. “His main focus is to get the ball back as quickly as possible and advance it mainly through the centre – ideally reaching the penalty area in five seconds or so.

“He works really well with youngsters and knows how to get the best out of them. He’s an incredible motivator – some dressing-room speeches went viral.

GONE: Head coach Marcelo Bielsa was sacked by leeds United on Sunday morning. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“Defensive organisation is his weakest point. His teams seem uncoordinated and disorganised at the back, often unable to stop efficient breaks and looking clueless defending set-pieces.

“Brief outings in European competitions were brave, but reckless and kamikaze-like at times. They weren’t enough to prepare him for such a difficult task as RB Leipzig, submerged in internal chaos. Were the lessons learned? We’ll have to see.

“But he works well with bright attacking talents and his football leads to lots of goals scored.”

Assistants Diego Reyes, Pablo Quiroga and Luis Ouvina, plus fitness coach Benoit Delaval, left with Bielsa, and Konovalova says Marsch will need the strong backroom he lacked in Germany.

“At Salzburg he won everything at domestic level and everyone seemed happy,” she says. “But problems kept being swept under the carpet. Defensive instability cost points, even in the league Salzburg normally dominate and there were often midfield possession problems caused by his high-speed vertical philosophy.

“At times it looked like he lacked experience but with support from a well-composed staff he kept his head above water. At Leipzig he had no proper backroom support.”

Marsch should be far less stand-offish with players who probably need their morale lifting as much as their games.