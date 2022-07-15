Leeds United: Barcelona poised to announce Raphinha deal today

The end to the protracted saga is in sight, with Barca ready to unveil the Brazilian international.

Barca have agreed a £55m deal with Leeds – with around £50m up front with future add-ons – for the 25-year-old, set to sign a deal until the summer of 2027.

Leeds remain in the market for forwards and are reportedly in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s French Under-21 international forward Arnaud Kalimuendo, 20.

Leeds United's Raphinha set for Elland Road exit. Picture: PA.

United also have a bid on the table for Club Brugge forward Charles De Ketelaere, although the Belgian prefers a move to AC Milan, also in the hunt for the 21-year-old.

Patrick Bamford admits he is determined to push himself into World Cup contention in the coming months as he seeks to make amends following an injury-ravaged 2021-22 season with United.

The fit-again forward boosted his game time levels in United’s 2-1 victory over Brisbane Roar in their Queensland Champions Cup opener and got some precious game-time under his belt.

The England international was sidelined by ankle, hamstring, quad and foot issues last term, with his injuries restricting him to fewer than 600 Premier League minutes.

Bamford’s last appearance in the top-flight came in the 3-2 win at Wolves on March 18.

While seeking to re-establish himself in the Leeds line-up, Bamford also has one eye on returning to something like those form levels to boost his prospects of earning a place in the England squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which begins in November.

Bamford, who made his England debut last September in the 4-0 Wembley win over Andorra, said: “It is always tough when you are out injured and have to watch. But I came back and once I got injured against Wolves, I set in my mind that I have a goal to aim towards and I am trying my best to put myself in contention for the World Cup.

“Every day I was out injured, that was my focus and working hard every day to get back on the pitch.”