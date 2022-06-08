New Leeds United signing Rasmus Kristensen. Picture courtesy of LUFC

The 24-year-old Red Bull Salzburg has agreed a five-year deal, running until the summer of 2027. He will officially join Leeds on July 1.

Leeds have reportedly spent £10m to sign Kristensen.

The signing follows on from the capture of US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who has also joined from Salzburg for a fee believed to be just over £22m, taking United's spending on the two additions to above £32m.

Kristensen underwent a medical on Wednesday after jetting in from international duty with Denmark.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta said: “It is difficult to find a player with this background, who is an international, in the market with a clear price.

“Rasmus trusts the project, he knows the coach and he’s left his comfort zone to try and succeed in the Premier League and at Leeds United and I feel proud of that.

“Other teams wanted him, including teams playing in the Champions League in the top five leagues, but he wants to prove himself in the best league in the world and this makes me very happy with the signing.

“His performances at Red Bull Salzburg made him one of the most influential right-backs in Europe and now in the line-up of his country.

“He has a determination to understand the position, he’s physical, demanding, has a high level with the ball and I hope he is a player fans will fall in love with quickly. They demand effort and quality, he has both things and he has chosen us.”

He links up once again with Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch, who signed him during his time at Salzburg. He headed to Austria from Dutch giants Ajax, having made his name in Denmark with FC Midtjylland.

Prior to his move to the Netherlands, Kristensen had made 17 league appearances for Midtjylland during the 2017/18 campaign, in which they went on to become Danish champions.

In his first full season in Amsterdam, Kristensen helped Ajax win the league and cup double, scoring in the 4-0 KNVB Cup Final victory against Willem II.

Kristensen will provide a much-needed option at right-back following injuries to Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling, who are both recovering from surgery.

Marsch added: “Rasmus is a player who developed a lot over the last three years.

“He established himself at Red Bull Salzburg as one of their best players, a very good Champions League full-back, and a Danish international.