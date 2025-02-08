Leeds United boss Daniel Farke blasts 'vile' chants from Millwall supporters in FA Cup defeat

Daniel Farke spoke of football’s values after Leeds condemned “vile” tragedy chanting by Millwall fans during their side’s 2-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Elland Road.

Lions winger Femi Azeez scored twice as Alex Neil’s men caused an upset by progressing to the fifth round for the first time since 2018-19.

In-form Millwall arrived in West Yorkshire on the back of three straight league wins and proved too strong for an under-strength Leeds outfit.

But shortly after the game, Leeds issued a statement which condemned chanting by Millwall supporters relating to the murders of Whites fans Kevin Speight and Christopher Loftus before a UEFA Cup semi-final at Galatasaray in 2000.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Elland Road (Picture: PA)

The statement said: “During today’s FA Cup fourth round tie with Millwall, we were extremely disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football tragedies from the away section at Elland Road.

“We know the impact this has on the families of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, along with the whole fan base of Leeds United.

“We will work with the police and Millwall Football Club to identify those involved, whilst we will also continue our efforts with the football authorities to help eradicate these chants from the game.”

When asked about the chanting, Farke said: “During the game, I was so focused that I didn’t hear [the chants].

“But in general, you know my attitude and there’s nothing more stupid than the old quote ‘football is not about life or death, it’s much more serious’.

“I think it’s a stupid quote and has nothing to do with the values of the whole football world.

“The health of human beings is always much more important than just a football game.

“I think the whole football community stands for this and always wants to back these values.

“When something really sad happens with a tragedy, normally the whole football world stands together.

“This is the value that we live as a club, and I live, and everyone I think in the football world should live.

“If someone didn’t reach those standards today – and again, I haven’t heard it – it’s important to look into this situation.”

When asked about the statement Leeds had issued, victorious Millwall counterpart Neil said: “I wasn’t aware – if I’m being honest you’re engrossed in the game.

“But if any of that went on, then I’m sure we as a club certainly wouldn’t condone that at any football ground.