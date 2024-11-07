LEEDS UNITED boss Daniel Farke lamented ‘the most unfair sport in the world’ after seeing his team slip to a 1-0 defeat at Championship rivals Millwall.

The result – courtesy of a Japhet Tanganga strike that ended Leeds’ unbeaten record on the road this season – meant Farke’s team missed an opportunity to leapfrog Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United into second place in the Championship standings.

Leaders Sunderland picked up a vital point in a 0-0 draw at Preston North End and remain four points ahead of third-placed Leeds.

For Millwall, it was a fourth consecutive 1-0 win, one which moves them up to fifth and just four points off Leeds. It’s a remarkable transformation given they were fourth from bottom when they kicked off at home to Plymouth Argyle just two weeks ago.

KEY MOMENT: Millwall's Japhet Tanganga (right) scores the goal that sunk Leeds United at The Den on Wednesday night Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

“First of all you have to say congratulations to Millwall for excellent defending and excellent efficiency,” said Farke.

“They were more effective than us with their chances. You have to accept a loss sometimes. Football is sometimes like this. It can be the most unfair sport in the world. One goal is quite often decisive, the team concentrating on defending and with one chance can win.

“So I’m not annoyed at all. We created more chances in and around their box than the last four away teams here. The last team to win the title, Leicester, lost 11 games. It’s what happens in this league. It’s no major concern for me.”

Millwall’s first chance fell to their captain, Jake Cooper, who scored the winner against Burnley on Sunday. Ryan Leonard’s free-kick from the right was met by centre-half Cooper but his header was straight at Leeds keeper Illan Meslier.

TOUGH NIGHT: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke applauds the travelling fans after his team's 1-0 loss to Millwall at The Den Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

Lively Lions winger Romain Esse then embarked on a mazy run into the area but he was eventually crowded out.

As for Leeds, Lions goalkeeper Lukas Jensen dealt with long-range efforts from Brenden Aaronson and Joel Piroe, while Joe Rodon glanced a header wide from a corner.

But both teams largely cancelled each other out in the first half, until six minutes before the interval when Leonard swung over another free-kick.

This time Cooper headed the ball back across goal and Tanganga was on hand to guide a sweet, side-footed volley beyond Meslier from 10 yards.

HARD GOING: Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, (left) battles for the ball with Millwall's George Honeyman at The Den. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

The Lions had had less than 25 per cent possession, but they had hit Leeds with a classic sucker punch.

Leeds had a golden chance to equalise a minute into the second half when Aaronson crossed to the unmarked Wilfried Gnonto, but he planted his header wide.

Piroe then had the ball in the net from a Dan James cross only to be flagged for offside.

Farke sent on fit-again striker Patrick Bamford in search of an equaliser but Millwall held firm, and it was the hosts who almost grabbed another goal late on when Cooper’s header was deflected onto the far post.

Farke said he was glad to see his players’ disappointment afterwards, but at the same time he saw no reason to worry too much about a performance from which he drew a number of positives.

“I want them to be disappointed,” he said. “This is what I like. It's game day 14 in the Championship, more or less just another day in the office but I still see a tear in the eye of some of my players, especially the younger guys.

"I like to see how emotional they were. I want them to feel the pain because next time it will lead to a situation, a ball to the second post and these players will drop to be there I can guarantee.