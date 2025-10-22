Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has selection issues ahead of West Ham, but no 'added pressure'

LEEDS United's first sticky run of results on their return to the Premier League is coinciding with some unwanted fitness issues ahead of Friday night's key home game with West Ham.

Daniel Farke's side, who are winless in their last three matches, have concerns over several players, exacerbated by some illness in the camp prior to the Hammers’ arrival.

Ethan Ampadu and Pascal Struijk were absent from training at Thorp Arch on Wednesday and are among those who are struggling and Farke, whose side were turned over 2-0 at Burnley last time out, will make late calls on a number of players.

Farke said: "A few are struggling with illnesses. Ethan Ampadu and Pascal Struijk missed team training, so there's question marks about their availability. We'll see who will be available and who we will pick."

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke with Pascal Struijk after the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth (Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Better news could see Noah Okafor, who missed the game at Turf Moor with a groin issue, return to the fray, but the game comes too soon for Willy Gnonto, who has underdone minor surgery to correct a hernia problem.

Farke continued: "In personnel terms, we have to take some late decisions, we have a few problems in the offence in terms of availability."

"Noah Okafor and Willy Gnonto are making some good progress, but were not able to complete the whole team training this week so far. We'll take some late decisions.

"Perhaps it's a bit more realistic for Noah to be involved, he wasn't out for as long as Willy."

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Ethan Ampadu of Leeds United applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on September 20, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Farke has also revealed that £17m German international midfielder Anton Stach has also not been at 100 per cent due one or two issues, but is hoping that some extra time to recover ahead of the Hammers game will prove beneficial.

On Stach, who has produced under-par performances in his last two matches against Burnley and Spurs, the Leeds chief commented: "He's a top signing for us, crucial.

"I would agree the last two games were perhaps not on the top, top level that he had shown before."

"It was also a bit due to playing with a broken finger and also a problem with his body.

"If you have two or three problems, then you're more concentrated on yourself than playing with freedom and enjoying yourself. I think you could tell this about him.

“They weren't poor performances, but not on the top level as before.

"It'll be good for him to get rid of these problems with his finger and ribs. Hopefully then he'll keep going with delivering top performances. This week - having a bit of time to recover - was good for him, hopefully he can step up."

Leeds face a second-from-bottom Hammers side who head into the game on the back of a very disappointing result, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side losing 2-0 at home to Brentford on Monday evening.

On whether there is added pressure to win for Leeds, Farke said: "There's no added pressure. Each game has pressure at this level. We've always talked about huge games. We are quite focused and relaxed and looking forward to it.

"We worked our socks off for 24 months for this fixture - Friday night in the Premier League.