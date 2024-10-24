THE name’s Tanaka... Ao Tanaka.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are not many occasions when a footballer is mentioned in the same sentence as James Bond, but Leeds United manager Daniel Farke made that striking reference regarding his Japanese international midfielder after Tuesday’s victory over Watford.

Leading 2-0 at the break, Leeds - with Tanaka at the hub of operations - displayed a licence to thrill in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the restart, when Watford got their act together and asked questions towards Leeds’ goal, Tanaka displayed tactical discipline, care on the ball, maturity and calm, with his sense of responsibility all the more impressive given that he was on a booking, incurred in the 38th minute.

Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka, pictured in action in Tuesday night's Championship home game with Watford. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

For a player who only recently dipped his toes into the Championship following his late-window move from Fortuna Dusseldorf and has a fair bit on his shoulders alongside Joe Rothwell in a new-look central midfield axis compensating for the significant loss of two key figures in Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, it was both reassuring and encouraging.

For his part, Tanaka already looks like he has played at this level for a fair amount of time. Which he hasn’t, of course.

On Tanaka, a player he tried to sign last year, Farke - reportedly closing in on the signing of free agent midfielder Josuha Guilavogui, 34, as cover - said: "I didn’t manage it at all last season, but I am more than happy he’s with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You couldn’t expect he’d have such a bright start. Because it was his first step in English football.

"Before, he’s played in the second tier in Germany, but not the Bundesliga. Of course, he has played for the Japanese national team on the top level, but not so much in club football.

"He was impressive in a crucial moment (on Tuesday). Perhaps right now, he has to defend even more than what his natural game is because he’s quite good going forward.

"I’m not surprised, but impressed by this and pretty happy. He is doing an excellent job so far."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanaka’s chemistry with Rothwell has been the main substantive from back-to-back victories which have served notice to the Championship of Leeds’ powerhouse credentials - despite losing three talismanic figures from last season and two key figures from the heart of their midfield in the current one.

As for the Bond link, Farke revealed that it surrounds some team-mates calling their Japanese team-mate ‘Tiger Tanaka’ in reference to a Bond villain in the film ‘You Only Live Twice’.

He quipped: "He is James Bond after this game. He saved the world! It was an outstanding performance with his calmness on the ball, but also his steel. Although he had to carry on with a yellow card, he won the crucial and decisive duels. He was definitely not the villain."

Rightly feted for stylish elements of their dual performances against Sheffield United and now Watford, Farke was more pleased by something less eye-catching, but the sort of thing that does not escape the attention of managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Namely, his side’s bravery in not dropping too deep after Watford reduced the deficit and threatened an equaliser in the second period which was finely poised for a key spell.

Farke added: "Yes, it was crucial and the next step in our development. We’d also had a game here against Coventry where we dropped deeper and deeper.

"Yes, we won the game - great. But also with several games last season - against Plymouth, we were in the lead and they scored one goal and we dropped deeper and deeper and had some nervy moments.

"Right now, we took it on the front foot. It was important as we just played in their half and did not allow them (Watford) one chance. Because if you drop deeper and deeper, they bring cross and cross or set-piece after set-piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a side who can score goals and it was important to press them and take them on the front foot and go for the third goal instead of ‘oh no, we are praying that we survive a little bit somewhat.’ I was pleased with their reaction.”

Leeds must make do without Junior Firpo in Saturday lunch-time’s game at Bristol City after the left-back picked up a fifth yellow card of the campaign, which incurs an automatic one-match ban.

Winger Largie Ramazani, who hobbled off with an ankle issue on 14 minutes - having opened the scoring with his third Leeds goal of the season just three minutes in - is also highly likely to miss out.

Farke commented: "He rolled/twisted his ankle and it was pretty painful and we will have to wait for the assessment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course, I hope not for a bad injury. He deserves a bit of luck and we had substitutions and he couldn’t go on.