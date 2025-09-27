Leeds United boss Daniel Farke on Anton Stach's 'character' and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Manor Solomon comparison

As managers go, Daniel Farke is the epitome of calm and self-control.

It has earned him the fulsome respect of his peers and he has already shown that those credentials come in handy if you are going to be a successful leader at a 24/7 club like Leeds United.

An ‘emotional’ club as he invariably references at least once in all of his press conferences.

As for social media and promoting himself, his club and putting it all out there? Nah; that’s simply not his style and will never be. Perish the thought.

Leeds United's Anton Stach (centre) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the Premier League match at Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

You suspect he probably inwardly cringes when he sees his players engage in showy fashion on its platforms. Or at least has a little laugh to himself, it’s not exactly traditional Germanic behaviour.

There are always exceptions to rules. Which brings us to Farke’s compatriot Anton Stach.

Big in size, the Leeds midfielder is also big in personality.

His Instagram account is striking. Images of the Beatles crossing Abbey Road, Alex the Lion from the Madagascar moves and Wolverine are among those posted in recent times.

Leeds midfielder Stach at Molineux. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images.

The latter image represented his own ‘promo’ for last weekend’s game at Wolves, complete with a super-imposed image of himself on the superhero’s body, with huge steel claws on each hand.

A bit of fun ahead of the game, maybe. It’s definitely not Farke’s ‘bag’, but his protestations are relatively mild and come from a good place.

The bigger picture is that Stach is doing the business on the pitch; his fine numbers bear testament to that. A Germany recall soon, perhaps?

Only two Premier League players, Bruno Fernandes and Jack Grealish, currently better his output in terms of chances created (12); his marquee statistic so far in 2025-26. Other figures stack up well, if you pardon the pun.

A perceptive man, Farke also knows that the chemistry in dressing rooms is also important. A group of robotic personalities doesn’t make for a happy, successful place. You need an outgoing, zany character or two for balance.

As long as they can play and Stach - whose strike at Molineux was a thing of beauty – can.

On the topic of Stach’s big character, Farke - who provides a caveat or two as ever - observed: "Don’t praise him for this because I don’t believe in big characters just because of some social media posts.

"For me it’s the other way around, but I’ve also heard that Anton is quite a funny guy on social media.

"I think they (team-mates) have already had a good laugh a few times in the dressing room about this.

"But what I can say is that he’s a great character – a big character – and a fantastic, intelligent young man.

"He’s confident on the pitch as well, and I like this, especially coming to the Premier League – the best league in the world – for the first time.

"We need guys who are competitive – not big time or arrogant, but confident.

"It’s about having character and showing that you don’t crack under pressure, not so much on social media but on the pitch.

"Anton’s made an impressive start with some fantastic performances and as a midfielder, he’s a goal threat for us.

"After five games, though, you’re not a proven Premier League player, so Anton has to keep delivering.”

Still on the character theme, another of Leeds’s fellow scorers at Wolves in Dominic Calvert-Lewin also certainly advertised himself in pretty head-turning fashion earlier in his career.

At Everton, he took part in several fashion photo-shoots and wore one particularly daring outfit.

A bit of a fashion icon, Calvert-Lewin’s status on the pitch is Farke’s sole concern these days.

The Leeds manager is liking what he is seeing, both on match-days and at Thorp Arch.

At 28, the Sheffielder, who got married earlier this year and has a young family, is a senior figure nowadays

The shrewd side of Farke also knew that was what he was getting, alongside his qualities as a number nine. Someone who can also handle an emotional club – for Leeds, read Everton.

"I always liked him as a player and his striking instinct and workload for the team, but I (also) heard many, many good things about his character,” Farke observed.

"To bring a free agent in, I know there are a few question marks; it was just the fact there were a few injuries. But I also back the work of the medical department when there are a few doubts with players.

"There's never a guarantee and always a risk if we do something like this, but we also showed with Manor Solomon when there were a few doubts when we signed him because he had a long-term injury and we showed we can make out of this player, one who delivered with consistency. We also back Dominic to do this.

"If he wouldn't be professional and ‘on it’ and with good habits, nutrition, workload and putting a lot into recovery and hours in and not looking after himself, then it wouldn't pay off in the end.