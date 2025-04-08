Leeds United boss Daniel Farke on assistant blunders, Ao Tanaka's tears plus worrying updates on Dan James and Pascal Struijk following Middlesbrough win

LEEDS United manager Daniel Farke admitted he was ‘struggling to find some proper words’ after the assistant referee involved in two disallowed goals in games earlier this year against Coventry and Millwall ruled out two more on a controversial night at Middlesbrough.

Replays showed that legitimate goals were wrongly ruled out for offside from Ao Tanaka and Boro old boy Patrick Bamford in each half.

It was an emotional night for Leeds and Tanaka, with Farke revealing that the Japanese midfielder was in tears in the dressing room afterwards on a night when Leeds returned to the Championship summit after Sheffield United and Burnley slipped up.

Farke, whose side won thanks to an early goal from Dan James, said: “We had two goals wrongly ruled out. We had some adversity against us and found a way to win.

“I can’t do anything because if I was here with a big speech, I’d probably have to watch the next game from the gantry. I am always on the side of the referee because I know it’s a really, really difficult job.

“But I am really struggling right now after two disallowed goals. One was a tight call, but the second goal Patrick Bamford was onside.

“What I don’t understand is we have this rule where if it’s in doubt, then we give it for the offence.

“I am really struggling to find some proper words that we have the same assistant referee who has ruled out in the last eight weeks, these regular goals from our offensive play.

“I could live with this coincidence, but when it’s always two, three or four yards, why do we keep sending this assistant referee for games with Leeds United?

“If he is there, perhaps out of coincidence with this fifth mistake against us, you protect him at least and send him to a different game.

“I am not sure how he can rule out clear goals for us. I am struggling for words as we are playing for such a big reward for going up to the Premier League. It’s millions of pounds and then we allow ourselves to have this level of assistant performances.”

“These are young individuals and we are playing not just for an emotional club not just in this league, but the UK and the last week has been so, so difficult.”

On an emotional night for Tanaka, he added: “I feel they are so so desperate to defend this shirt and feel part of Leeds United. It is also difficult for him as for the first time there has been some criticism of him.

“We talk about the feel of the last week. Ao was there and we had a week (to commemorate) the tragedy from 25 years ago in the last home games and the players were all moved when they heard about Chris (Loftus) and Kev (Speight) and we celebrated the memory of them last week.

“During the week, we changed our whole schedule and we went to the memorial and we heard the songs ‘All Leeds are we’ and the players were really moved.

“Then we travelled to Luton and played a game on grass where just sheep should be allowed to eat a little bit. And then, the day before, you experience Mateo Joseph out with illness and Joe Rothwell for several weeks and Pascal Struijk injured and it’s the end of the season for him..

“ And then we find a way to come back and equalise. Ao is a young man and his first experience in English football and he didn’t understand why everyone was so unhappy and shouting at us (after Luton). He felt the pressure and was in tears in the dressing room(at Middlesbrough). Sometimes, we forget we don’ t work with robots but human beings.”

James came off with a hamstring issue and is a big doubt for the weekend game against Preston.

Farke said: “He had some problems with his hamstring. I took him off so as not to risk anything. It could also be that the turnaround for the next game is too quick.