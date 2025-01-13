Leeds United boss Daniel Farke on Ilia Gruev's return against Harrogate Town and an update regarding Joel Piroe
The Bulgarian, out since October 1 with a significant meniscus injury to his right knee which required surgery, came on as a late substitute in the 1-0 victory over League Two outfit Harrogate Town in the FA Cup third-round derby at Elland Road.
Farke, who also welcomed back Junior Firpo from injury at the weekend, said: "To be honest, I am not sure I would have involved him (Gruev) in the squad for a league game.
"I was half hoping there was a chance to introduce him and give him the confidence back (against Harrogate). But it was also no gift, as I am normally a bit more careful after a long-term injury.
"He also had one or two training sessions in the last week together with us, at least in part of the sessions. He looked so sharp during this week, I was really surprised how good he looked.
"He just looked ready and it was a big boost for the whole group as he was priceless before the injury and he looks so sharp in this league.
"But I don’t expect him to be ready in two days for 90 minutes. But he looks much further on in finding his rhythm back than I thought he would be."
Top-scorer Joel Piroe missed the Harrogate tie with a muscle issue, but Farke expects him to be back in contention for the Championship home derby with Sheffield Wednesday next Sunday.
The Leeds chief added: "It’s a muscle injury. If it was a league game, he wouldn’t have been involved.
"We have a bit more time and I hope on Wednesday - or Thursday at the latest - he will be back in training. At the moment, I don’t see a big danger that he cannot be involved."