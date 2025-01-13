DANIEL Farke admits that the return of Leeds United midfield enforcer Ilia Gruev has arrived earlier than he expected - after he made his first appearance in almost three-and-a-months on Saturday.

The Bulgarian, out since October 1 with a significant meniscus injury to his right knee which required surgery, came on as a late substitute in the 1-0 victory over League Two outfit Harrogate Town in the FA Cup third-round derby at Elland Road.

Farke, who also welcomed back Junior Firpo from injury at the weekend, said: "To be honest, I am not sure I would have involved him (Gruev) in the squad for a league game.

"I was half hoping there was a chance to introduce him and give him the confidence back (against Harrogate). But it was also no gift, as I am normally a bit more careful after a long-term injury.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke on the touchline during the Emirates FA Cup third round match against Harrogate Town at Elland Road. Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

"He also had one or two training sessions in the last week together with us, at least in part of the sessions. He looked so sharp during this week, I was really surprised how good he looked.

"He just looked ready and it was a big boost for the whole group as he was priceless before the injury and he looks so sharp in this league.

"But I don’t expect him to be ready in two days for 90 minutes. But he looks much further on in finding his rhythm back than I thought he would be."

Top-scorer Joel Piroe missed the Harrogate tie with a muscle issue, but Farke expects him to be back in contention for the Championship home derby with Sheffield Wednesday next Sunday.

The Leeds chief added: "It’s a muscle injury. If it was a league game, he wouldn’t have been involved.