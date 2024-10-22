LEEDS United manager Daniel Farke says he is waiting for an assessment regarding the extent of Largie Ramazani’s ankle injury after lasted just 14 minutes of Tuesday’s 2-1 Championship win over Watford - after putting the hosts in front with a third-minute opener.

Ramazani fired United ahead with his third goal of the campaign, following a dreadful error from Hornets keeper Daniel Bachmann.

But the wingman failed to shrug off an impact injury close to the touchline following a hard, but fair challenge from Festy Ebosele soon after in the opening quarter and was substituted.

Farke, whose side visit Bristol City on Saturday lunch-time, said: “He rolled/twisted his ankle and it was pretty painful and we will have to wait for the assessment.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, pictured at the full-time whistle against Watford. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"Of course, I hope for not a bad injury. He deserves a bit of luck and we had (like for like) substitutions and he couldn’t go on.

"With a quick turnaround, it could probably be difficult to have him available for the weekend."

A second Bachmann error afforded Leeds a dream start with Brenden Aaronson, on his 24th birthday, putting them 2-0 up inside seven minutes.

The hosts, so impressive in their 2-0 derby victory over Sheffield United four nights earlier, enjoyed a comfortable interval advantage after dominating the opening 45 minutes, but Watford started the second half strongly and made a game of it after Kwadwo Baah reduced the arrears early on.

But Leeds proceeded to regroup after a difficult spell with their latest success seeing them move up to second in the table.

Farke added: "I am really happy with the three points. I was worried after 10 minutes when we went 2-0 up.

"Because I have experienced this situation so often in football. Last Friday was such a magic night and it was probably our best performance of the season and everyone praises us.

"The national media, Sky and the opponents manager says ‘this is the big team by far in the league and no-one will finish above them.’

"Then, you go into the next game against a really experienced and physical side and also a really good team.

"You find it easy to go and lead 2-0 and it normally always leads to a situation where you do one step less and then the whole momentum changes and you can’t find the speed any more and quite often after such a start you drop points and we speak about going too early in the lead. But this did not happen.