Leeds United boss Daniel Farke on 'late decisions' ahead of Championship game at QPR, plus one returning player in squad boost
The Championship leaders, who returned to the summit following Wednesday night's 2-0 home win over Millwall, have a short turnaround ahead of the game in the capital - their second long trek of the week following last Sunday's match at Portsmouth.
Farke is mindful of the workload of certain players, such as midfielder Joe Rothwell, who has previously struggled to start in back-to-back games with a small window between games.
The United chief has played down fears regarding his availability following a slight knee issue against Millwall.
Farke said: "This turn-around is obviously a bit more tricky than the last turnaround. Last time, Sunday lunchtime to Wednesday evening, we had more or less 80 hours to recover and that was enough.
“This time around, Wednesday evening to Saturday lunchtime is just over 60 hours. I will be a bi more rick and ravelling is involved.
"We will also take some recovery data. I think we will put the starting line-up very late (on Friday evening) or perhaps even on the morning of the game, so there will be some late decisions.
"What I can say is there are no injury concerns and more or less each and every player who was involved seems to be available at least for the squad.
"Also for this (Millwall) game, we had a few problems with Isaac Schmidt. He felt unwell and that was the reason he was not involved in the squad. He was also back in training and could be a topic for the squad (for QPR).
"As it stands, I hope I more or less have the whole group who were available plus Schmidt for the travelling squad. In terms of who is more or less in the starting line-up and recovered after this game, I will make some late decisions.”