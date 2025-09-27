Leeds United boss Daniel Farke on more late heartache and why he was unhappy with Michael Oliver after Bournemouth draw
Goals from Joe Rodon and the outstanding Sean Longstaff saw Leeds hold a richly-deserved advantage heading into stoppage-time, only for Cherries substitute Eli Kroupi to stun home fans among the 36,564 crowd with a 93rd-minute leveller as the South Coast outfit took something away from Leeds for the first time in their history.
Farke, whose side lost in the dying minutes at Fulham earlier this month when they looked set for a point, said: "Of course, if you concede that late, when we should have deservedly won this game, it doesn't feel great in the first instance.
"But from Monday onwards, we move on and make sure that we deliver such a performance again. So it's just compliments to my lads. I think we would have deserved to win this game with expected goals and shots.
"I think we had 19 shots and many shots on targets. I think one team was missing big chances today and it was us. We should have won the game. We had massive chances to probably win two Premier League games.
"And then it's details. There was the 94th minute, with a bit of an unnecessary, sloppy touch and we lost possession and gave an unnecessary free kick away. And also we dropped a bit too deep and lost a header and didn't drop quick enough on the far post. And it was a clinical finish.
"Of course, it's a bit heart-breaking if. Apart from this situation, you don't give anything away in the second half..."
Meanwhile, Farke admitted to being unhappy at the awarding of the free-kick which led to Bournemouth's opener, converted by Antoine Semenyo. It came after Anton Stach was penalised for a soft-looking challenge on Ryan Christie.
Farke, whose side host Spurs next weekend, added: "I think it was probably the softest free kick on this weekend in the whole Premier League.
"And for me, it's never fallen on a Premier League level. If we had played on, we would probably have won this game without this goal conceded.
"But we can't influence the decisions and now, so this is what we have to accept today. Sometimes the feeling is a bit like they would deserve a bit more luck in some situations."
On the exemplary display of Longstaff, who converted with a fine finish with the outside of his foot to put United ahead early in the second half, he continued: "It was an outstanding performance, a man of the match performance.
"He scored a goal and added an assist and his workload against the ball and his composure on the ball, tactical understanding and also his body language and leadership on and off the pitch off the pitch, we are pretty blessed and happy he's here."