Leeds United boss Daniel Farke on 'sweet' win, praise for Middlesbrough and updates on Sam Byram and Joe Rodon

LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke admits that his side’s 3-1 win over Middlesbrough felt all the more ‘sweeter’ given the fact that the visitors gave his team a fright in a serious contest in the second half – on a night when the Whites moved to the top of the Championship.

Boro, who drew at Burnley on Friday, were poor in the first period and trailed after Wilfried Gnonto netted from close in after an error from Boro keeper Seny Dieng.

The visitors were much improved on the restart and levelled through an own goal from Max Wober, who glanced into his own net from Dan Baralser’s corner.

Leeds were pushed back and Illan Meslier made a key save to deny Ben Doak before Leeds, aided by the smart introduction of Joel Prioe in particular, got their second wind to prevail thanks to a fine dstrike from the excellent Dan James, on his 100th appearance for the club and a late stoppage-time third from Brendan Aaronson.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke gestures on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match against Middlesbrough at Elland Road. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Farke, whose side registered an eighth home victory on the trot, said: "Yes of course, there’s no doubt it was a well deserved win.

"First of all, congratulations to Middlesbrough for a really good away performance and positive performance. That makes our win a bit sweeter.

"We played against an excellent side and fully deserved to win this game.

"It was a really good first half and the feeling was in such a tight game, we missed a few too many chances. We should have easily been two or three-nil up at half-time.

"It was more or less the first time in ages that we had a few periods where they pushed us back a little bit. We could also sit a little bit deeper and concentrate on the counter-attack.

"It was difficult that we concede an equaliser after such an unlucky own goal from a set-piece. It’s then difficult to turn the tide of the game again, but this is what we did and many compliments to the players.

"You could see the goal coming from a really good assist from Joel Piroe and top-class finish from Daniel James."

The game was also noteworthy for the return to action of Ethan Ampadu, who made a late appearance from the bench after being out with a knee problem since the end of September.

He came on for Sam Byram, who reported cramp in the final 10 minutes, while Farke dispelled any concerns regarding Ampadu’s Welsh international team-mate Joe Rodon, who suffered a bang to his knee in the second period.

Farke added: “He reported some cramp and had been back for just one training session after injury. I was hoping that Ethan Ampadu could see the game out in the last moments and apart from one or two passes, he was hen also helping to bring this over the line and we’re happy to have him back.”