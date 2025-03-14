Leeds United boss Daniel Farke on trusting his managerial antennae and why the buck stops with him regarding player 'workload' selection calls

AS Leeds United analysts crunch the numbers regarding player fitness levels ahead of a third game in a week for the Championship leaders, Daniel Farke’s selection calls and managerial antennae will come into focus.

Like any leading manager, Farke pays attention to the data and certainly listens to his medical department, but his vast experience also dictates that he is the one who will ultimately make the final decisions on players and whether to involve them when talk centres on ‘workload’.

He will make some ‘late decisions’ on his starting line-up ahead of Saturday lunch-time’s appointment at QPR.

Leeds, who returned to the summit following Wednesday night's 2-0 home win over Millwall, have a short turnaround ahead of the game in the capital – their second long trek of the week following last Sunday's match at Portsmouth.

Thumbs up from Leeds United boss Daniel Farke against Millwall. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Farke is mindful of the workload of certain players, such as midfielder Joe Rothwell, who has previously struggled to start in back-to-back games with a small window between games.

On listening to the medical staff, Farke, pictured, said: “They are always worried and give some warnings... And mostly, I ignore them if I am honest and just pick the team.

“(Seriously) of course, I take into account what is necessary and am a bit more careful sometimes.

“I would not do anything stupid if a player is a risk. I totally trust Henry (McStay – head of medicine) and the medical team and our sport science (staff). I listen to them, but in the end, it is up to me to make decisions.

Joe Rothwell goes on a run from midfield for Leeds United.

“They, of course, support with some objective data and opinions about the recovery status of players, but in the end, it is my responsibility to take the calls. If it doesn’t work, I cannot blame them and it is just me who is to blame.”

Farke played down fears regarding Rothwell’s availability following a slight knee issue against Millwall and reports no fresh injuries from midweek.

He will finalise his line-up, possibly as late as Saturday morning. Isaac Schmidt could return to his squad.