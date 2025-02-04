Leeds United boss Daniel Farke on whether he is affronted by 'handbrake' talk

WHEN it comes to Championship talk, suggestions that Leeds United play with the handbrake on is surely one of its biggest fallacies.

Their concession of just 19 goals in 30 matches is a record bettered only by Burnley, granted.

Leeds have found a way to keep out teams and win, for sure. But not at the expense of style or goals.

Their haul of 60 goals is currently 11 goals better than the side with the second best numbers, with Saturday's 7-0 evisceration of Cardiff, United’s biggest home win since March 1972, sending a message to any who doubt their attacking intent.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, shows appreciation to the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and Cardiff City FC at Elland Road on February 01, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

For his part, Daniel Farke is philosophical regarding any previous criticism.

His side’s run provides him with the confidence to do just. Leeds are unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions since the end of November and have lost just twice at league level since mid-September.

He said: “No, it is not a response. There will always be criticism of Leeds United and there will always be something which is found to be not perfect anyhow.

"It is also fair to say we have to (sometimes) adapt to the style of the opponent and grind out a result like at Burnley with an important clean sheet.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Daniel James of Leeds United scores his team's third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and Cardiff City FC at Elland Road on February 01, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

"Of course for me it was a bit of a hard watch and I prefer games like Saturday where we play exciting football and produce a firework.

"You can’t always win 7-0 with exciting football and you cannot always be pragmatic. If you want to be in charge of Leeds United, you have to accept such an emotional club and so many supporters around the world.

"Even if just some of our diehard supporters are not happy or are critical, you have to accept it here.

If you want to lead a club like Leeds United to success, you have to make sure you are not annoyed or make it too serious when there is some criticism.

"Just accept it’s because everyone cares so much about his club.

"The lads have done well in recent weeks and months and we have a chance to write a chapter of history for this club.”

Leeds, who boast a healthy five-point lead at the summit, visit in-form Coventry City on Wednesday.