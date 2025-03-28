FRIDAY could well be a significant day in the Championship run-in for Leeds United - and it has nothing to do with what might be happening down the M1 at Bramall Lane either.

Leeds winger Willy Gnonto, whose exhilarating performance from the bench provided the main positive on a testing afternoon for the promotion-chasers at a nemesis venue in QPR prior to the international break, looked to have surely put his hand up for a first league start of 2025 ahead of this weekend’s game against Swansea.

Unfortunately, a slight ankle injury sustained in action for Italy under-21s against the Netherlands last Friday saw him return from international duty early.

United head coach Daniel Farke rates him as ‘50-50’ to be involved against the Swans. Much will depend on how he fares in a ‘final test’ in full training at Thorp Arch today.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke.

Should Gnonto pass with flying colours, then the German will have a decision to make. One thing is for sure, Farke will not let his heart rule his head, mindful that Leeds have a clear week ahead of next weekend’s game at Luton Town.

Farke, who will welcome back the likes of Ao Tanaka and Junior Firpo back into the team training today for the first time after the international break, said: "He has to be fit right now. Of course, it’s not perfect he missed the last five days without training, especially when you want to play the first time in a starting line-up in a while.

"Normally, you do this (start) when you are on the up and he was on the up and he had good chances.

"But with an injury, it’s a bit more tricky with him in the starting line-up because obviously, when you put in a player in a few weeks without starting, normally he should be in training and at his best and without any doubts about moving in a comfortable way. It makes the situation more complicated.

Willy Gnonto.

"In the last weeks, he came closer and closer to start and it was a good advertisement in the last game and I liked his performance in the second half against QPR very much.

"A player who shows good performances and is on the up always increases his chances to play. It’s a bit disappointing for him and us he has this little injury setback, but sometimes you have to accept this.

"Sometimes, it’s also good to have a quality player who can change a bit of the game (coming on). For that, I am still quite hopeful Willy is even available.”

Farke did confirm that influential captain Ethan Ampadu will be back in the squad after making an earlier than expected return from a knee issue.

The Wales international has been sidelined since the trip to Sheffield United late last month, but Leeds opted not to send him for cartilage surgery in the hope his reputation as a quick healer would see him make a speedy return.

So it has proved, with the 24-year-old back in team training last Friday.

Farke continued: "I would also say it’s more than one or two weeks earlier than in the beginning than was expected.