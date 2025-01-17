Leeds United boss Daniel Farke provides key injury update ahead of Championship derby with Sheffield Wednesday

LEEDS UNITED chief Daniel Farke has confirmed that the Championship leaders have suffered an injury blow with Pascal Struijk out for at least three weeks with a hamstring injury – and he is keeping his fingers crossed that it will not be for longer.

The key defender reported discomfort in his hamstring on Thursday. While Farke is cautiously optimistic that the problem is not serious, a second scan will take place next week once the issue settles down a little.

Farke, whose side welcome Sheffield Wednesday in a Yorkshire derby on Sunday lunch0time, said: "Pascal reported a little awareness of his hamstring yesterday.

"As a precaution, we had a scan and sadly, it’s a muscle injury and he will definitely miss the next few weeks and he won’t be involved in the games in January and in early February. So he’s out for three weeks.

"There is a small chance the tendon of the muscle is involved. Right now, it is too difficult to judge.

"We can just assess and see things a bit clearer once the fluid in the muscle has settled.

"Then, we can re-scan him in the middle of next week to give a bigger time-frame. If the tendon would be involved, then it would be a significantly longer rehab for him and then we would not just speak about three weeks, but three months.

"At the moment, we are cautiously optimistic that it looks all right. Fingers crossed, it’s just a few weeks."

Farke has also confirmed that top-scorer Joel Piroe will be back involved against the Owls after missing the FA Cup win over Harrogate Town with a muscle injury.

Patrick Bamford (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Farke added: "It was beneficial to have a few days off to calm the load down a bit after the Christmas period and FA Cup game.