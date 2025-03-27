Leeds United boss Daniel Farke reveals Willy Gnonto deadline ahead of Championship game with Swansea City, plus captain boost
He was forced off with an ankle injury during an Italy Under-21 international against the Netherlands last Friday and Farke says that he is ‘50-50’ for the Swans game.
Farke also confirmed that Ethan Ampadu will definitely be involved in the squad after returning to team training earlier than expected following a knee issue.
Farke said: "It seems like apart from the question mark about Willy, everyone is fit and ready for the final push for this season.
"We will see (with Gnonto). With Willy, it is an ankle injury and he travelled back from the national team and arrived here with us on Sunday.
"Since then, it’s been assessment, treatment, rehab work. We tried to involve him for the first time in a light session (today). It will be a late decision with him as we know the less we use him at the moment, the more time he has for the healing and less risk for re-injury.
"Especially at this stage of the season, you want to involve him as much as possible if he is good shape of course. Especially with the really good second half in the last game. But we won’t do anything stupid, for sure.
"I hope to have him at least available for the squad, butt the final test will be tomorrow (Friday).”
And on Ampadu, he continued: "I would also say it’s more than one or two weeks earlier than in the beginning than was expected. It’s a big boost, although I was quite hopeful if I am honest because he normally returns back after injury quickly. He will definitely be in the squad.”
On the situation with Patrick Bamford and Max Wober, the German said: "Max Wober was back in team training for the first time today and obviously it will take a while until he is match-fit again, but it is definitely good to have him back in training.
"Obviously for Patrick, it was beneficial to have two weeks on the training pitch.”
