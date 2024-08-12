Leeds United boss Daniel Farke sees major target undermined in very first game
Leeds United conceded three goals in a home game for the first time under Daniel Farke's watch and while it was not the precursor to defeat in a dramatic 3-3 Championship draw with Portsmouth on the opening weekend, the German was left to rue some uncharacteristic defensive aberrations by individuals.
Farke, whose side boasted the best home defensive record in the second tier last season, said: "Our effectiveness was definitely a topic as we should have scored more, but if you score three goals in a home game, you cannot complain too much although we missed so many chances.
"It was not like we allowed many chances (to Portsmouth), but more like the individual behaviour in certain situations, for example the penalty situation where we could have done much, much better.
"This was something that was punished and we were punished for small mistakes. You must have awareness to play without mistakes, which is crucial.
"One of my targets is to finish with the best defensive record of all teams and to start on the first game and concede three is really not what I want. This is the part of our game that I was most disappointed with."
On a day when Leeds mustered 22 goal attempts to Portsmouth's five, the hosts were indebted to a 95th-minute leveller from substitute Brenden Aaronson in his comeback game - just three minutes after Callum Lang grabbed his second goal to put newly-promoted Pompey on the cusp of a shock win.
The day was ultimately bittersweet for the American, who missed a huge chance to win the game for Leeds moments later.
Farke added: “After a difficult spell, it’s not like you press a button and come back and you are the hero again. It lasts a bit longer to win everyone over and earn the trust back and it was a good first step with an important equaliser and good work-rate."
