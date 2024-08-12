Leeds United boss Daniel Farke sees major target undermined in very first game

AN unwanted first arrived at Elland Road on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United conceded three goals in a home game for the first time under Daniel Farke's watch and while it was not the precursor to defeat in a dramatic 3-3 Championship draw with Portsmouth on the opening weekend, the German was left to rue some uncharacteristic defensive aberrations by individuals.

Farke, whose side boasted the best home defensive record in the second tier last season, said: "Our effectiveness was definitely a topic as we should have scored more, but if you score three goals in a home game, you cannot complain too much although we missed so many chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was not like we allowed many chances (to Portsmouth), but more like the individual behaviour in certain situations, for example the penalty situation where we could have done much, much better.

Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto (second right) celebrates after scoring his sides second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA)

"This was something that was punished and we were punished for small mistakes. You must have awareness to play without mistakes, which is crucial.

"One of my targets is to finish with the best defensive record of all teams and to start on the first game and concede three is really not what I want. This is the part of our game that I was most disappointed with."

On a day when Leeds mustered 22 goal attempts to Portsmouth's five, the hosts were indebted to a 95th-minute leveller from substitute Brenden Aaronson in his comeback game - just three minutes after Callum Lang grabbed his second goal to put newly-promoted Pompey on the cusp of a shock win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day was ultimately bittersweet for the American, who missed a huge chance to win the game for Leeds moments later.