Leeds United boss Daniel Farke urges players to clear their heads as he ponders what to do about Illan Meslier
The Whites were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Swansea City that felt like a defeat because of the timing of the goals.
As the game ticked into its final minutes, Meslier was both hero and villain, his penalty save from Josh Tymon only delaying Swansea's equaliser before he dropped a corner to Harry Darling.
Willy Gnonto looked to have won it within a minute of coming on as a substitute – Brenden Aaronson's goal came in the game’s first minute – only for another Meslier error in stoppage time.
Farke told his players to clear their minds before getting back to work on Tuesday. He wanted to clear his too, unwilling to make a call on Meslier's place in the team in the immediate aftermath.
"I told them for 48 hours you clear your mind, don't think about football," he said. "They (the players representing their countries in the last fortnight) have spent so much time away right now. Some of them came straight from the flight to the training ground and it was difficult for them.
"Clear your heads, be ready, and we go again for the last seven games. We are in a pretty good position and we have a lot to play for and hopefully to cheer about."
Leeds lost top spot to Sheffield United and are only ahead of Burnley on goal difference, but Farke tried to keep the mood upbeat, claiming he is "100 per cent convinced" of promotion.
He was much more circumspect when asked if it was time to leave out Meslier, and if his defenders had lost confidence in him after the latest in a growing list of costly errors.
"Not right now, straight away after a game, out of the emotions," said Farke when invited to comment. "He doesn't need a manager who is additionally on his back."
