DANIEL FARKE told his Leeds United players to go away and clear their minds whilst he considers what to do about goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Swansea City that felt like a defeat because of the timing of the goals.

As the game ticked into its final minutes, Meslier was both hero and villain, his penalty save from Josh Tymon only delaying Swansea's equaliser before he dropped a corner to Harry Darling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willy Gnonto looked to have won it within a minute of coming on as a substitute – Brenden Aaronson's goal came in the game’s first minute – only for another Meslier error in stoppage time.

Farke told his players to clear their minds before getting back to work on Tuesday. He wanted to clear his too, unwilling to make a call on Meslier's place in the team in the immediate aftermath.

"I told them for 48 hours you clear your mind, don't think about football," he said. "They (the players representing their countries in the last fortnight) have spent so much time away right now. Some of them came straight from the flight to the training ground and it was difficult for them.

"Clear your heads, be ready, and we go again for the last seven games. We are in a pretty good position and we have a lot to play for and hopefully to cheer about."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds lost top spot to Sheffield United and are only ahead of Burnley on goal difference, but Farke tried to keep the mood upbeat, claiming he is "100 per cent convinced" of promotion.

MISTAKE: Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, pictured at the end of Saturday's 2-2 against Swansea City at Elland Road. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

He was much more circumspect when asked if it was time to leave out Meslier, and if his defenders had lost confidence in him after the latest in a growing list of costly errors.