Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch provides update on Patrick Bamford's injury and reveals why Joe Gelhardt missed Southampton draw

Bamford spent large parts of last season out with a varying number of injuries and was substituted after 28 minutes at St Mary's Stadium.

Marsch says that he has spoke to the striker about his injuries and felt the substitution was the right call after Bamford felt a problem with his abductor.

The Leeds boss admitted the England international might have played on in a more important game but that he was keen to manage the forward's minutes.

“Patrick I think is not bad,” he said. “He had felt a little tightness with his adductor. I’ve challenged him to be honest with us on exactly where he stands with things and he felt like he wasn’t 100 per cent.

“So he didn’t want to stress it and he made the right decision to come off, even though if it’s a Cup final, I think he keeps playing.

“With a lot of games coming up, we just wanted to make sure that we manage him in the right way.”

Gelhardt missed the game on the south coast with a dead leg but is expected to be back in training next week.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford goes off injured during the Premier League match at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Marsch added: "Joffy had a dead leg and with a bunch of midweek games coming up we didn't want to push him. He'll be training this week, I think Patrick will be training too."