Leeds United boss on decision to rest influential star and being 'proactive' in discussions with squad players

DANIEL FARKE has revealed that the decision to rest Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu and start him from the bench in the 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers was prompted by discussions with the club's sports science department.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ampadu had shown his importance to the United cause in their healthy haul of points either side of Christmas, playing every minute in the wins over Oxford United, Stoke City and Derby County after returning from a knee injury in early December.

But the influential midfielder was among the replacements in the game with Rovers and actually featured at right-back when he came on after 51 minutes in a straight swap with the injured Jaden Bogle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke, whose first-placed side visit Hull City for a Yorkshire derby on Saturday, said: "He was out for two-and-a-half months.

"For him more or less four starts in a row, four games in 10 days.... Some red flags with the sports scientists, it felt like his recovery status was not great and we wanted to give him a little rest because it's needed.

"We can't afford to lose him with a muscle injury for eight weeks or whatever. We have good options as well. You have to use your squad."

One player who has been offered scant playing time of late is full-back Isaac Schmidt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ampadu was chosen ahead of the Swiss when Bogle suffered a dead leg, with Farke utilising the versatility of the Welsh international as opposed to a natural looking replacement.

Leeds United's Ethan Ampadu (left) and Derby County's Kenzo Goudmijn battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park on Sunday. Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

On whether he offered an explanation, Farke continued: "My door is always open, once a player comes he always gets an honest answer. "Sometimes you’re proactive in order to explain if you feel there is a bit to explain.

"Of course there are some differences, a player who plays each and every game deserves more of an explanation than a 16-year-old or 17-year-old like Sam Chambers for example. There will always be an honest answer.

"This (situation) was more or like, I was already thinking to change to a three-man formation. And in this difficult game, I wanted to have my captain on the pitch and then we had a chance to play with more or less three centre-backs.